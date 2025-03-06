WWE 2K25 DLC features Penta, Giulia, NBA stars, and more

WWE 2K25‘s DLC character packs have been revealed, with a host of new and classic stars included, as well as some special NBA and celebrity guests. There’s 25 total DLC characters on the way, with some of the big names feeling absolutely essential to reflect the drama of modern WWE.

The very first pack – known as the New Wave Pack – is wall-to-wall superstars, with this introducing Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin (The Motor City Machine Guns), Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and a mystery celebrity guest. All four wrestlers included in this pack have recently made waves in WWE, and are very welcome additions to the game.

As for why they aren’t included in the base game, that’s likely a matter of timing. The lineup and roster of WWE 2K games is typically confirmed months ahead of the game’s release, and that means newer wrestlers may not make the cut for final release. But with this DLC planned for launch in the coming months, that gives developers additional time to create new character models and integrate newer outfits, entrances, and move sets.

That also explains why wrestlers like Jordynne Grace and Penta have been pushed to the July 2025 “Fearless Pack.” Both wrestlers are ultra-new to the roster, and their video game counterparts likely need a bit more time in development before arriving to the base game.

Read: Paul Heyman is the MVP of WWE 2K25

Elsewhere, the WWE 2K25 Season Pass will also introduce a range of classic wrestlers from across the decades, with some understandable choices, and some wilder ones in the lot.

As part of the “Dunk & Destruction Pack” launching in June 2025, TNA’s Abyss will debut as a playable wrestler. This will mark the first time the character has appeared in a WWE game. It’s likely a result of WWE’s current deal with TNA – and that the man behind the mask, Christopher Joseph Park, is currently employed as a producer at WWE.

He’s joined by The Great Khali – who, at this stage, has become a figure of nostalgia for those who grew up watching wrestling in the mid-2000s. There’s plenty who might be disappointed by his inclusion, but we’re going to say he’s a fun choice, regardless of actual wrestling skill.

Beyond these picks, we’ve also got a bunch of Attitude Era stars on the way in September 2025, including D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria, and Mark Henry, as well as more classic stars in the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, releasing in November 2025 – Jesse Ventura, Mr. Wonderful, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

The WWE 2K25 Season Pass is additionally rounded out by the inclusion of three NBA stars (releasing alongside Abyss and The Great Khali) in a neat bit of 2K synergy. For now, the ballers set to be included have not been confirmed, but we look forward to hearing more.

WWE 2K25: DLC Character Roster

Here’s the full list of DLC characters coming to WWE 2K25.

NEW WAVE PACK – MAY 2025

Alex Shelly

Chris Sabin

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Celebrity Guest – TBA

DUNK & DESTRUCTION PACK – JUNE 2025

Abyss

Great Khali

Three NBA Stars – TBA

FEARLESS PACK – JULY 2025

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special Celebrity Guest – TBA

ATTITUDE ERA SUPERSTARS PACK – SEPTEMBER 2025

D’Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT PACK – NOVEMBER 2025

Jesse Ventura

Mr. Wonderful

Tito Santana

Junkyard Dog

Sid Justice