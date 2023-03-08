News

 > News > PC

WWE 2K23: MyRISE will feature two original storylines

WWE 2K23 will feature an upgraded version of MyRISE with two unique plots.
9 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
cody rhodes wwe 2k23

PC

Image: 2K Games

Share Icon

WWE 2K23 will include a number of returning modes, including the fan-favourite MyRISE narrative mode, which allows players to embody their own custom wrestler and embark on a quest for glory. As in past years, WWE 2K23 will have a hearty MyRISE plot – with a twist. This year’s game will have two major storylines to follow: The Legacy and The Lock.

Each tale is an original story, with minimal crossover between the two. While 2K Games recently shared the fact that there will be easter eggs and secrets between these chapters, with select original characters appearing in both The Legacy and The Lock, the stories will remain separate.

In The Legacy, you’ll play as a female second-generation wrestler (think Charlotte Flair) working to fight her way to the top of WWE from a rookie trainee position to major superstardom.

In The Lock, you’ll play as a male varsity athlete working his way through the ‘WWE hype machine’ in an effort to make a mark. Being described as a ‘once in a lifetime’ talent will certainly place pressure on your playthrough, though.

Each choice you make, and every match you win, will reshape your journey up the WWE ladder, and the relationships you form along the way. As in past years, this path will be aided by a variety of WWE wrestlers, including Molly Holly – who will play a key part in the Legacy storyline, according to 2K Games.

Read: WWE 2K23: Every superstar rating revealed so far

In WWE 2K23, a greater level of Create-A-Wrestler (CAW) customisation options will also help make your journey more memorable. This was a core focus point for the next generation of WWE games, according to Lynell Jinks, Creative Director on the game.

‘Every single year on day one [of WWE 2K games] you see thousands of creations that look amazing, but one of the things that was a sore spot for the team was that there was a huge gap between the creations and the WWE superstars, and the fidelity that we put into our models,’ Jinks said, in a recent roundtable interview with media.

‘We closed that gap this year. We went and scanned 16 different ethnicities of real people, and we still have the same functionality to allow you to change and sculpt those face settings – but also, [we’ve increased] the fidelity of the textures. [They’re now] super high-res textures, so your creations will look just as good as our WWE superstars that we’re responsible for creating.’

In addition, wrestlers can now be customised with new performance features and creative tools, allowing for better custom entrances and an overall much sleeker look. These improvements should aid players in developing their own custom superstars, and create a more compelling MyRISE narrative, without the added glimpses of the uncanny valley.

As one of the flagship inclusions in WWE 2K23, MyRISE is seems to be doing its best to be an essential experience.

WWE 2K23 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 17 March 2023.

See WWE 2K23 on Amazon

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
world of warships australia brisbane ship matilda kelly
?>
News

World of Warships is introducing its first Australian vessel

The new Brisbane light cruiser will be helmed by Commonwealth naval commander, Matilda Kelly.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 console firmware
?>
News

PS5 system update 7.0 is now rolling out globally

The latest PS5 system update includes a number of handy features, like Discord voice chat integration and VRR support for…

Leah J. Williams
Metroid Fusion Nintendo Switch
?>
News

Metroid Fusion is now available on Nintendo Switch

Metroid Fusion is now available as part of the Game Boy Advance library on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion…

Edmond Tran
disney lego marvel games cancelled tt games
?>
News

Multiple Disney and Marvel LEGO games canned at TT Games

A new report has alleged TT Games has cancelled multiple Disney and Marvel games after a tumultuous year.

Leah J. Williams
two point campus school spirits
?>
News

Two Point Campus: School Spirits DLC announced

School Spirits isn't just an excellent pun. Here's everything included in this major DLC expansion.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login