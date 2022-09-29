News

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight lands in November 2022

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will introduce players to the idyllic Dragon Isles.
30 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the next sweeping chapter in the long-running MMO, has officially locked in a release date. Keen players will be able to take to the skies on 28 November 2022, when the Dragon Isles open for visitors around the world.

In addition to new realms to explore, including four zones themed around ancient dragons and mysterious lore, players will be able to discover the new Dracthyr race – who are part-humanoid, part-draconic – and learn the ancient art of Dragonriding, which will open up the world of the game.

Players will gain their own companion Drake, which will be unique in appearance, and trainable. The longer players spend time with their partner, the further and faster they’ll be able to travel.

In addition, players will be able to work on their own characters with a new talent system, and an updated profession system, which should make it easier to level up and customise skill selection. Eight new dungeons will also be available to help players build to the new level cap of 70.

Vault of the Incarnates, the first raid of Dragonflight, will be available after the expansion – on 13 December 2022.

Read: Can World of Warcraft: Dragonflight revive the declining MMO?

When World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, players will be able to purchase one of several new game editions, including:

  • Base Edition: Includes Drakks bonus pet – AU $59.95
  • Heroic Edition: Includes Drakks bonus pet, Murkastrasza pet, Dragonflight-level character boost (Level 60), and Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount – AU $89.95
  • Epic Edition: Includes all Base and Heroic items, as well as the Timewalker’s Heartstone effect, the Diadem of the Spell-keeper head-slot transmog, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five colour variants, 30 days of game time – AU $119.95

There will also be a physical Collector’s Set available – this includes a digital key, all of the above items, The Art of Dragonflight hardcover book, an Alexstrasza mousepad, and a five-pin collector’s set for US $129.99.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will launch worldwide on 28 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

