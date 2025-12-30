When is the next Fortnite update?

Fortnite players are currently enjoying Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break, which launched on November 29, 2025, with a vibrant, sun soaked island theme featuring new battle pass skins, quests, weapons, and map changes.
The most recent major update was v39.11 on December 18, 2025, which introduced Winterfest celebrations, including holiday themed presents, map snow coverage, and festive content.
Due to Epic Games annual winter break (from late December 2025 into early January 2026), no new major content patches have been released since then.
Expected Next Update
According to reliable community leakers, the next update is anticipated to be v39.20, scheduled for January 9, 2026. This follows the resumption of full development work around early January. Speculation suggests it could include:
- A new OG Pass
- Unlocking of bonus Battle Pass cosmetics
- Potential bug fixes and quality of life improvements
Update schedules can shift, and Epic typically releases minor hotfixes in the meantime to add files or address urgent issues.
Chapter 7 Season 1 Overview
- Start Date: November 29, 2025 (v39.00)
- Previous Updates:
- v39.10: December 11, 2025
- v39.11: December 18, 2025
- End Date: March 4, 2026
This gives players about three months the standard length for a full season to complete quests, max out the Battle Pass, and enjoy Winterfest events.
Epic usually begins teasing the next season (Chapter 7 Season 2) in the final weeks.