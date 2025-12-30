When is the next Fortnite update?

Fortnite players are currently enjoying Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break, which launched on November 29, 2025, with a vibrant, sun soaked island theme featuring new battle pass skins, quests, weapons, and map changes.

The most recent major update was v39.11 on December 18, 2025, which introduced Winterfest celebrations, including holiday themed presents, map snow coverage, and festive content.

Due to Epic Games annual winter break (from late December 2025 into early January 2026), no new major content patches have been released since then.

Expected Next Update

According to reliable community leakers, the next update is anticipated to be v39.20, scheduled for January 9, 2026. This follows the resumption of full development work around early January. Speculation suggests it could include:

A new OG Pass

Unlocking of bonus Battle Pass cosmetics

Potential bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Update schedules can shift, and Epic typically releases minor hotfixes in the meantime to add files or address urgent issues.

Chapter 7 Season 1 Overview

Start Date: November 29, 2025 (v39.00)

Previous Updates: v39.10: December 11, 2025 v39.11: December 18, 2025

End Date: March 4, 2026

This gives players about three months the standard length for a full season to complete quests, max out the Battle Pass, and enjoy Winterfest events.

Epic usually begins teasing the next season (Chapter 7 Season 2) in the final weeks.