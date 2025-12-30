News > News > PC

When is the next Fortnite update?

30 Dec 2025 9:04
Jamie Davis
fornite next update

PC

Share Icon

Fortnite players are currently enjoying Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break, which launched on November 29, 2025, with a vibrant, sun soaked island theme featuring new battle pass skins, quests, weapons, and map changes.

The most recent major update was v39.11 on December 18, 2025, which introduced Winterfest celebrations, including holiday themed presents, map snow coverage, and festive content.

Due to Epic Games annual winter break (from late December 2025 into early January 2026), no new major content patches have been released since then.

Expected Next Update

According to reliable community leakers, the next update is anticipated to be v39.20, scheduled for January 9, 2026. This follows the resumption of full development work around early January. Speculation suggests it could include:

  • A new OG Pass
  • Unlocking of bonus Battle Pass cosmetics
  • Potential bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Update schedules can shift, and Epic typically releases minor hotfixes in the meantime to add files or address urgent issues.

Chapter 7 Season 1 Overview

  • Start Date: November 29, 2025 (v39.00)
  • Previous Updates:
    • v39.10: December 11, 2025
    • v39.11: December 18, 2025
  • End Date: March 4, 2026

This gives players about three months the standard length for a full season to complete quests, max out the Battle Pass, and enjoy Winterfest events.

Epic usually begins teasing the next season (Chapter 7 Season 2) in the final weeks.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

GOG Classic Game Rescue Mission
?>
News

GOG Is Leaving CD Projekt and Commences Classic Game Rescue Mission

We hate launchers - at least any other launcher compared to Steam. We love cohesion, having one place to store…

Cedric Schulte
Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Games
?>
News

The Switch 2 Third-Party Leaks are Real - But We're Still Waiting for the Real Kickoff

The Switch 2 is out for a while now, and Mario, Metroid, Zelda & co have already come and gone…

Cedric Schulte
Starfield 2.0
?>
News

Starfield 2.0 Rumors: Can Bethesda Pull Off A Cyberpunk-Style Redemption Arc?

Starfield was marketed as Fallout in space, a dream that was sold to us but was arguably never really delivered.…

Cedric Schulte
Divinity by Larian Studios
?>
News

Larian Announced New Divinity Game

It finally happened, and not that long after the overwhelming success of Baldur's Gate 3 has calmed down a bit:…

Cedric Schulte
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon Sanctuary of Sarras DLC
?>
News

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Sanctuary of Sarras DLC Is Exactly What This RPG Needed

As someone who’s already burned an admittedly slightly embarrassing number of hours wandering through the Wyrd-soaked wilderness and arguing with…

Cedric Schulte