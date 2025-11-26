News > News > PC

When is the Next Fortnite Live Event?

26 Nov 2025 5:02
Jamie Davis
fortnite next event

PC

Share Icon

Epic Games has officially revealed details for the upcoming Fortnite live event, Zero Hour, marking the explosive finale to Chapter 6. Players will join up to battle the dark presence threatening reality itself, paving the way for Chapter 7.

Next Fortnite Live Event Date and Start Time

The Zero Hour event kicks off on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET. The in game lobby opens early at 1:20 PM ET, so queue up ahead to secure your spot this is a one time only spectacle that won’t replay.

Here’s the start time converted for major regions:

Region/TimezoneLobby OpensEvent Starts
Pacific Time (PT)10:20 AM11:00 AM
Eastern Time (ET)1:20 PM2:00 PM
United Kingdom (GMT)6:20 PM7:00 PM
Central Europe (CET)7:20 PM8:00 PM
Eastern Europe (EET)8:20 PM9:00 PM

Times are approximate based on standard conversions, confirm in game for your server.

How to Watch and Participate in Zero Hour

  1. Launch Fortnite Battle Royale on your platform (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or mobile via cloud).
  2. Head to the Discover tab, Fortnite Zero Hour will appear at the top.
  3. Join the queue early (from 1:20 PM ET / equivalent) to avoid missing out, as servers fill quickly during major events.
  4. Watch on streams if you can’t play: Official Fortnite YouTube/Twitch channels will broadcast live post event recaps.

Expect massive player counts, so stable internet is key. Cross play is fully supported.

What to Expect from Fortnite Zero Hour

“Legends assemble to save reality from the Dark Presence.” This chapter finale promises cinematic action, map altering chaos, and teases for Chapter 7 Battle Royale.

While specifics are under wraps to avoid spoilers, leaks and teasers hint at epic battles, reality shattering moments, and potential crossovers.

Post-event, Chapter 7 launches immediately, with a free Yuki Yubari Outfit (inspired by The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge) unlocked for anyone logging in from November 27, 9 AM ET to December 1, 9 AM ET.

Fortnite’s live events have a storied history from the end to the big bang, delivering peak Battle Royale moments.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

marvel rivals
?>
News

Marvel Rivals Unveils Massive 18v18 Annihilation Mode

NetEase Games has dropped an exciting new trailer showcasing the highly anticipated 18v18 Annihilation mode for Marvel Rivals, a fresh…

Jamie Davis
bo7 patch note
?>
News

Black Ops 7 Rolls Out November 24 Update with Patch Notes and Fixes

Treyarch has deployed a fresh server side update for Black Ops 7 on November 24, tackling bugs, stability issues, and…

Jamie Davis
bo7 season 1
?>
News

Black Ops 7 Season 1 Battle Pass Goes Live On December 4

Season 1 Launch Date Locked In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone players have a major date circled:…

Jamie Davis
roblox betting
?>
News

Roblox CEO Proposes Prediction Markets A 'Brilliant Idea' Sparks Gambling Concerns

Roblox CEO David Baszucki has created controversy by suggesting the addition of "prediction markets" to the platform, calling it a…

Jamie Davis
bo7 smg buff
?>
News

Black Ops 7 Devs Promise Aim Assist Boost and SMG Buffs After Launch Feedback

Treyarch has addressed community disappointment in its first post launch Dev Talk for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, confirming…

Jamie Davis