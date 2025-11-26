When is the Next Fortnite Live Event?

Epic Games has officially revealed details for the upcoming Fortnite live event, Zero Hour, marking the explosive finale to Chapter 6. Players will join up to battle the dark presence threatening reality itself, paving the way for Chapter 7.

Next Fortnite Live Event Date and Start Time

The Zero Hour event kicks off on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET. The in game lobby opens early at 1:20 PM ET, so queue up ahead to secure your spot this is a one time only spectacle that won’t replay.

Here’s the start time converted for major regions:

Region/Timezone Lobby Opens Event Starts Pacific Time (PT) 10:20 AM 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 1:20 PM 2:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) 6:20 PM 7:00 PM Central Europe (CET) 7:20 PM 8:00 PM Eastern Europe (EET) 8:20 PM 9:00 PM

Times are approximate based on standard conversions, confirm in game for your server.

How to Watch and Participate in Zero Hour

Launch Fortnite Battle Royale on your platform (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or mobile via cloud). Head to the Discover tab, Fortnite Zero Hour will appear at the top. Join the queue early (from 1:20 PM ET / equivalent) to avoid missing out, as servers fill quickly during major events. Watch on streams if you can’t play: Official Fortnite YouTube/Twitch channels will broadcast live post event recaps.

Expect massive player counts, so stable internet is key. Cross play is fully supported.

What to Expect from Fortnite Zero Hour

“Legends assemble to save reality from the Dark Presence.” This chapter finale promises cinematic action, map altering chaos, and teases for Chapter 7 Battle Royale.

While specifics are under wraps to avoid spoilers, leaks and teasers hint at epic battles, reality shattering moments, and potential crossovers.

Post-event, Chapter 7 launches immediately, with a free Yuki Yubari Outfit (inspired by The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge) unlocked for anyone logging in from November 27, 9 AM ET to December 1, 9 AM ET.

Fortnite’s live events have a storied history from the end to the big bang, delivering peak Battle Royale moments.