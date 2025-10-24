Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations – it’s currently in the middle of its latest annual Fortnitemares Halloween event which features characters like Scooby Doo and an in-game version of Doja Cat.

However, the game’s most iconic collab is peering over the horizon, and fans are sincerely hoping recent rumours of a Fortnite Simpsons event are true. In fact, this very event has been seemingly confirmed by details a dataminer has found in the files of the latest Fortnitemares update, meaning that it might not be too long of a wait before players can experience this collaboration.

Fortnite Simpsons Event Details

According to Fortnite leaker and dataminer Loolo_WRLD, the event will begin essentially as soon as the Fortnitemares event ends; the 1st of November.

This is sooner than many might have expected, but what’s also surprising is just how much content will be included here. From a full cell-shaded Springfield map to the inclusion of popular characters like Kang and Kodos, other familiar NPCs who will roam the map, as well as boss battles.

Despite the larger-than-expected scope of the crossover, leakers have cautioned players to adjust their expectations, stressing that this is a mini-season rather than a full one, meaning that the scale will be adjusted accordingly.

This mini-season will run until the 28th of November, and soon after that –on November 29th – the seventh Fortnite season will begin, meaning a continuous run of events leading up to that debut.

What Fortnite Simpsons Skins Will be Included?

Of course, part of the reason that fans are always excited for new crossovers isn’t just the event itself, but the skins that you can permanently keep after the timed collaboration comes to an end.

While the full list of skins that will be included in this crossover event will likely become clear when it arrives next week (should the leaks prove accurate), there is already a hint at what to expect:

Skins for each of the Simpsons family members

Glide r: Kang & Kodos

r: Kang & Kodos Vehicle Cosmetics : The Simpsons Family Car

: The Simpsons Family Car The Simpsons LEGO Set

Fortnite Companions

Simpsons Mashup/Remix Skins

After the success of the annual Fortnitemares event, this highly-anticipated crossover and the subsequent segue into the next full season of the game promises to keep fans occupied for a long time to come.