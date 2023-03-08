News

Advance Wars-inspired Wargroove 2 announced for Switch and PC

Wargroove 2 continues to carry the turn-based tactics legacy of Advance Wars in a new pirate-themed game, now with a roguelike mode.
9 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Robotality

Fans of Nintendo‘s turn-based tactics series Advance Wars have had a tough time waiting for the publisher to do something new with the series, since its most recent release in 2008 (Advance Wars: Days of Ruin for the Nintendo DS).

Although a remake of the first two Game Boy Advance games was announced in 2021, the release was postponed indefinitely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine (despite at least one person managing to accidentally gain access to it). During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation, it was finally rescheduled for an April 2023 release date.

Thankfully, to fill in the big gaping hole left during this time, we’ve had Wargroove, a great turn-based strategy game that takes great inspiration from the Advance Wars series, but places it in a potentially less problematic medieval setting, with a few nice gameplay twists.

Now, Wargroove 2 has been announced for a 2023 release on PC and Nintendo Switch, sporting a new seafaring, pirate-infused theme. Will it release before Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp can get out the door? Probably not, but that would be pretty ironic.

Wargroove 2 looks to continue the same kind of charming, lighthearted military strategy introduced in the first game with new characters, new units, a new campaign that weaves three different stories together, and a new roguelike mode for those desiring a perpetual challenge that takes advantage of this great style of game design. Online, local multiplayer, and co-op modes will also return.

While the original Wargroove was developed by indie studio Chucklefish – known for creating Starbound, and also publishing games like Risk of Rain and Stardew Valley – development on Wargroove 2 is being handled by German studio, Robotality.

Robotality also developed Pathway, a nicely put-together tactical roguelike set in an Indiana Jones-inspired 1930s pulp world. Chucklefish will continue to handle publishing duties, however.

Wargroove 2 is slated for release sometime in 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

