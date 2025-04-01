News

Vlad Circus sequel announced by Aussie publisher Blowfish Studios

The Big Top is calling your name.
1 Apr 2025 2:00
Leah J. Williams
vlad circus curse of asmodeus

PC

Image: Indiesruption / Blowfish Studios

Psychological horror adventure Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness is getting a sequel from developer Indiesruption and Australian-based publisher, Blowfish Studios. As announced, Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus expands on the original game through the eyes of Josef Petrescu, brother of the titular Vlad.

In this game, he’ll “confront his darkest fears” as he returns to the freak circus of Descend Into Madness to unravel his “twisted fascination,” while uncovering dark secrets – including a “horrifying” curse that must be lifted. Here’s the full story, per the game’s description:

“Uncover the horrors of the asylum as Josef races to decipher clues and set his friends free from the tormenting clutches of the sinister demon Asmodeus. Employ a keen eye, a sharp wit, and steady nerves to solve tricky puzzles and avoid the fatal consequences of failure.”

As with its predecessor, Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus will be a graphic adventure adapting elements of the point-and-click and horror survival genres. As you travel through the game, you’ll need to chart multiple timelines and locations, and figure out the ideal path forward by collecting clues and forming “crucial revelations” that make sense of the past.

Only then can Josef escape his curse and and expel the demon that plagues him.

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus – Reveal Trailer

Read: New Shadowman game in development at Australian studio, Blowfish

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus drags you into a sordid world of mirrors and shadows where the infamous demon lurks,” Diego Cánepa, Lead Designer at Indiesruption said in a press release. “Brave souls who dare to take on this macabre adventure can expect sheer terror while solving brain-bending puzzles and twisting narratives, each with their own dark secrets and shocking revelations.”

With this arrival, the roster of upcoming games from Blowfish Studios grows. This Sydney-based company, part of Animoca Brands, has earned a reputation for publishing and developing a range of unique, diverse games over the last few years. Currently, it’s working on an array of upcoming titles, including an adaptation of Valiant’s Shadowman.

Stay tuned for more on this upcoming game, and what’s next for Blowfish Studios.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

