New Shadowman game in development at Australian studio, Blowfish

Shadowman: Darque Legacy follows the recently-released Shadow Man Remastered from Nightdive Studios.
8 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Blowfish Studios

Valiant Entertainment’s Shadowman comic franchise has a long history in the world of video games, with 1999’s Shadow Man adventure from Acclaim putting the property on the map. Unexpected popularity and critical acclaim for the game inspired a sequel – 2second Coming – and a remaster in 2022. Now, Australian developer Blowfish Studios is capitalising on the renewed Shadow Man interest with yet another sequel, subtitled ‘Darque Legacy‘.

The game appears to be a spiritual sequel to the beloved cult franchise, and will continue the adventures of the Shadowman through Jack Boniface, a novice warrior who must defend the world from a growing evil as the forces of the mysterious ‘Deadside’ advance.

‘For centuries, the Boniface family has carried a dark legacy – the mantle of the Shadowman, walker between worlds, sworn to preserve the veil between life and death. Now, novice Shadowman Jack Boniface is thrust into the path of a growing evil that threatens everything his predecessors fought for,’ the game’s description reads.

Read: Atari to acquire ‘System Shock’ remake dev, Nightdive Studios

To aid his quest for peace, Boniface will need to harness new abilities to clash against ‘a horrifying cast of enemies’ including cultists, necromancers, and assorted mythical creatures. He’ll also need to traverse the gothic real world known as the ‘Liveside’, and then flip over to the dark ‘Deadside’, described as a ‘hellish realm’ filled with dark reflections.

Notably, Boniface was the original Shadowman in the comic series of the same name – but was passed over in the original games, in favour of the second Shadowman, Michael LeRoi. For this adventure, LeRoi will take a backseat as Boniface reclaims his long-standing legacy.

You can check out the first cinematic trailer for the upcoming game below:

Shadowman: Darque Legacy is being developed for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and is currently targeting a 2024 launch.

‘It’s been an honour to breathe new life into such an iconic IP, with Shadowman’s first venture into gaming since the PlayStation 2 era,’ Clinton McCleary, Game Director at Blowfish Studios said of the project. ‘We’re looking forward to ushering fans into the horrifying, punishing, but rewarding experience we’ve crafted.’

‘In Shadowman: Darque Legacy, our friends at Blowfish Studios [have] been working with our team at Valiant to write the story and are creating a unique, carefully crafted, spine-chilling Shadowman experience,’ Russell Brown, President of Consumer Products at Valiant Entertainment said. ‘We can’t wait for Shadowman fans to jump into this action-horror adventure and for gamer fans to get introduced to Shadowman and the Valiant Universe.’

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

