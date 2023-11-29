VicScreen appoints game development veteran Lisy Kane to Board

News

Kane is a long-time games producer and advocate, associated with League of Geeks, Kepler Interactive, and Girl Geek Academy.
29 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Lisy Kane, photo by Bri Hammond

Game Development

Photo: Bri Hammond

VicScreen, the Victorian State Government’s creative agency, has appointed Australian games industry veteran Lisy Kane to its Board. Kane replaces former board member Blake Mizzi, director and co-founder of Melbourne studio League of Geeks (Armello, Jumplight Odyssey, Solium Infernum). Mizzi served as a board member from 2017-2023.

Kane is well-known for her lengthy stint at League of Geeks, where she began as an Associate Producer, and rose through the ranks to eventually become Production Director. Kane is now a Lead Producer at global publisher Kepler Interactive, managing titles like Sifu, Scorn, Tchia, and Flintlock. She is also a Producer and Advisor for the Kowloon Nights independent games fund.

Kane is also notable for being one of the co-founders of Girl Geek Academy, a social organisation dedicated to achieving gender equality in STEM sectors. She joins current board members Jenny Taing OAM, Leonie Morgan AM, Mitu Bhowmick AM, Tiriki Onus, Liz Grainger, Andrea Denholm, Greg McLean, and President George Lekakis AO.

Lekakis said of the appointment, “Lisy brings invaluable expertise that will support the state’s screen industry to continue to grow,” referring to Kane as a “respected leader in Victoria’s digital games sector.”

In a provided statement, Kane remarked that she had built her game development career in Victoria, with “VicScreen being a pivotal main character on this journey.”

“It’s been an absolute honour to step into the space that Blake Mizzi has created for the video games industry within the VicScreen Board. I’m thrilled to continue to support the ecosystem through this appointment, and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

