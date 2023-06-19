News

 > News > PC

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn delayed until 2024

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the new open-world action RPG from the developers of Ashen, has been delayed by a year.
19 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
flintlock a44 games

PC

Image: A44 Games

Share Icon

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the upcoming action RPG from New Zealand studio A44, has been delayed until 2024. The game, which is a follow-up to the studio’s debut title Ashen, was initially slated for a release in ‘early 2023’.

A44 announced the news via the Flintlock Twitter account, remarking that, ‘It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be.’

‘We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery.’

Flintlock is an open-world action RPG in the vein of Elden Ring, albeit with a more welcoming approach to difficulty and accessibility. It follows protagonist Nor and her mythical creature companion Enki in a world where magic and industrial gunpowder co-exist. Early looks at the game have also shown off a far more agile protagonist than what we’re used to seeing in these kinds of games.

A44’s debut title, Ashen, stood out with its painterly art style and its more focused interpretation of the Dark Souls formula. It was published by Annapurna Interactive, and released to general critical acclaim.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is planned for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ashen - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
Ashen - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
$39.99


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
06/19/2023 12:54 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 will have a New Game+ mode

The common New Game Plus mode will be accompanied by a higher difficulty setting.

Edmond Tran
The Callisto Protocol review
?>
News

The Callisto Protocol gets 'final chapter' DLC in June 2023

The Callisto Protocol is wrapping up in June, with a 'final chapter' story DLC.

Leah J. Williams
dan houser rockstar games absurd ventures
?>
News

Rockstar Games co-founder launches new studio, Absurd Ventures

Dan Houser left Rockstar Games in 2020, after more than two decades working as a writer and producer.

Leah J. Williams
cow level diablo 4 game hunt
?>
News

Diablo 4 players won't stop hunting a Secret Cow Level

Diablo 4 players have launched a global search for the iconic Secret Cow Level.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox one games
?>
News

Microsoft is no longer developing games for Xbox One

Microsoft has officially moved on to the current generation of console hardware.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login