Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn delayed until 2024

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the upcoming action RPG from New Zealand studio A44, has been delayed until 2024. The game, which is a follow-up to the studio’s debut title Ashen, was initially slated for a release in ‘early 2023’.

A44 announced the news via the Flintlock Twitter account, remarking that, ‘It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be.’

‘We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery.’

Flintlock is an open-world action RPG in the vein of Elden Ring, albeit with a more welcoming approach to difficulty and accessibility. It follows protagonist Nor and her mythical creature companion Enki in a world where magic and industrial gunpowder co-exist. Early looks at the game have also shown off a far more agile protagonist than what we’re used to seeing in these kinds of games.

A44’s debut title, Ashen, stood out with its painterly art style and its more focused interpretation of the Dark Souls formula. It was published by Annapurna Interactive, and released to general critical acclaim.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is planned for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.