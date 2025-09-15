News > News > PlayStation

Details Surrounding Insomniac's Rumoured Venom Game Leak Online

15 Sep 2025
Peter Morgan
Venom Game

Game Development

Insomniac is one of the most prolific studios working under the PlayStation brand, already having released two full-size titles exclusively for the PS5; Ratchet and Clink: Rift Apart and Spiderman 2.

The upcoming Wolverine game is expected to make it three hit games for the developer, but if rumours are to be believed, there is also another game in the works – one that might serve as a smaller bridge between the last Spiderman game and the next.

To players of Spiderman 2, discovering that this new title is focused around a Venom game might come as little surprise.

A Link Between Games

The integration of Venom into the world of Insomniac’s Marvel games is nothing new. The character already played a prominent role in Spiderman 2, wherein the Venom symbiote attached itself to lead character Peter Parker and formed a central conflict in the story.

The rumoured Venom game would allegedly feature Eddie Brock as protagonist and Carnage (otherwise known as Cletus Kasady), with potential other details, such as the possible presence of Spiderman 2099 and some scrapped DLC plans, hinting at the third main Spiderman game including multiverse elements.

Next Insomniac Game

While this news is exciting for fans of the series, it comes with the caveat that it likely won’t be the next game to be released by the developer.

If the rumoured Venom game is to function as a bridge between Spiderman installments, it follows that it might be more like it in terms of gameplay (in much the same way that Miles Morales was a bridge between the first and second games).

On the other hand, Wolverine, due to the inherent ways in which the lead character is different, is thought to play very differently and provide a very different gameplay experience.

Although September’s State of Play was rumoured to include Wolverine details, 007 First Light ended up being the centrepiece.

Crossovers in Insomniac’s Marvel Games

However, Wolverine will prove a strong link in the chain when it comes to expanding the world of Insomniac’s Marvel games, even if those worlds won’t collide immediately.

Although only Spiderman and Wolverine games mean the universe feels small for the moment, a host of other characters are expected to enter, including Venom, Carnage and possible X-Men and associated characters that might feature in Insomniac’s next title. The more characters are established in such a way, the easier it becomes for spin-offs that branch out the universe more, especially through smaller titles, which this Venom game is rumoured to be.

