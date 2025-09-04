One Sony title in the pipeline that audiences are most keen to hear an update on is Insomniac Games’ Wolverine. After their popular adaption of Spiderman, audiences have been curious to see how they would handle a very different superhero in the form of a Wolverine game, with the expectation that it will be a far more violent and mature title.

After the focus on 007: First Light in their recent State of Play, rumours are swirling about another one towards the end of September, that could finally shine a light on the Wolverine game. However, it’s not the only PlayStation title that audiences are hoping to hear more from.

Marvel Wolverine Game

The teaser trailer for the game that was released in 2021 did little to illuminate what audiences can expect from the story (other than the presence of the titular character), but it is thought that the world is going to be shared with that of Insomniac’s Spiderman series.

Exactly how much crossover to expect is unclear. However, from everything we know about the Wolverine game so far, it will be optimised for PS5 Pro, which would likely make it Insomniac’s most technically impressive title to date.

Upcoming PlayStation Games

Other titles that are known to be coming in the not-too-distant future include Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima that’s set to release in October, and Housemarque’s Saros.

With the former releasing so closely to the alleged showcase, there might not be much value in showing more of the game off, especially as it had a focused State of Play in July.

Saros, on the other hand, was said to be revealed more later in the year when it was announced back in February, making it a prime candidate.

Unannounced PlayStation Projects

Any time there’s a gaming showcase, there will typically be a lot of speculation as to projects that could be revealed for the first time.

With major studios Bluepoint and Santa Monica having not divulged what they’ve been working on since the Demon’s Souls remake, and God of War Ragnarok respectively, this is where attention might turn.

One possible contender for appearance, however, could be the rumoured smaller God of War side-scrolling spin-off that’s rumoured to be in the works.