Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gets October 2025 launch window

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been given a new launch window of October 2025, in a video detailing its development and ambitions. While this does represent a delay, as the game was originally announced as launching in early 2025, the new window does feel like a better fit – it’s perfect for Halloween.

As detailed by The Chinese Room, the delay will allow the team to polish the game and work on stability and bug fixes. Per new details, the game is “done” but there’s still some time to go before it’s fit for a public audience. Realistically, keen players have been waiting for this game for years now, so a few extra months in development won’t make much difference.

At the very least, it’s good to know Bloodlines 2 remains in active development, and that it’s still targeting launch in 2025. For a long moment, it seemed like we’d never see a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, so we’re taking the news with a spot of hope.

What happened to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Since this game was announced, it’s faced a very rocky path towards the sun – and not just because of all those vampires. Bloodlines 2 was announced way back in 2019, and at the time, it was in development with Hardsuit Labs. Months after the initial announcement, its release was delayed, and in 2021, it was announced that Hardsuit Labs was no longer working on it.

Publisher Paradox Interactive reportedly considered cancelling the game during this phase, but maintained faith in the game and its potential. In 2023, it was announced The Chinese Room had taken over development.

Read: Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 – Everything we know

Since then, the project has been delayed a handful of times, but with The Chinese Room at the helm, there was an increasing sense of hope around the game. As early trailers trickled in, that hope grew.

As it stands, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 looks like it’s shaping up to be the Bloodlines sequel everyone wants – and while there is still a while to go before we get hands-on with the game, there’s now good news on that front.

As announced, those keen to play can now look forward to October 2025. While the game may still slip from that release window, we’ve got our fingers crossed this is the final delay. Keep an eye out for more news as we head to that release window.