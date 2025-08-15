Grey Fox Games have announced plans for a Vampire Survivors board game, and are searching for support on Kickstarter.

A one-developer indie game that no one saw coming (outside of a late 2021 early access period) became one of 2022’s biggest hits — in a year where it was competing with giants like Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok.

Vampire Survivors has a very simple gameplay loop, so simple in fact that players don’t even have to control much of what the lead character does. They repeatedly shoot projectiles at surrounding enemies, all you have to do is move them to hit and avoid these enemies while selecting periodic upgrades.

What sounds simple on paper was hailed as being an incredibly addictive, and affordable experience.

After many updates, it now looks set to receive a board game adaptation — or it will, if it meets its Kickstarter goal which goes live later this year.

Vampire Survivors Board Game Details

As the Kickstarter was only just announced, details are very light on what the game actually entails.

A link to the website reveals the name of the developers (Grey Fox Games), the opportunity to sign up for more updates and these scant details:



Select Your Survivor

Choose from beloved characters to battle against creatures of the night.

Face Endless Swarms

Wave after wave of familiar enemies relentlessly spawn and threaten your survival.

Unlock and power up weapons and passives

Use and evolve signature weapons to cut a path through the darkness in your quest for strength and experience

Fear The Reaper…

…because Red Death comes for us all.”

While this is obviously very light on practical details of how the game will play, it can be inferred that it will try to echo the core gameplay loop of the original game, of receiving upgrades to your character to better compete with the escalating foes.

Who are Grey Fox Games?

Due to the absence of details, fans of board games might turn to what they know of the designers, to see what they can infer about the game.

Grey Fox Games have previously produced games like Champions of Midgard, Deception: Murder in Hong Kong, Last Light and After the Empire, showcasing their experience with a variety of genres and settings.

Grey Fox Games has created 27 Kickstarter projects, with 22 of them successfully surpassing their goal.

What’s next for Vampire Survivors?

In the meantime, what about the original smash hit itself? The game has expanded to multiple platforms, with Vampire Survivors launching on Apple Arcade last August.

Numerous paid expansions include a fairly recent Ode to Castlevania DLC that comes as an official crossover with the franchise, that Vampire Survivors was originally inspired by. On top of that, it was announced in January 2025 that there’s a live-action movie in the works based on the game.