The Valheim PS5 release is finally confirmed for 2026, with the indie-survival hit from 2021 landing on PlayStation.

After years of speculation, Iron Gate has finally confirmed it, and thereby grants the wishes of many fans of the co-op indie title. For those of you who are still uninitiated, Valheim combines survival mechanics, exploration, and base-building in a harsh but beautiful open world, and its cooperative focus has always made it a natural fit for console play – so the PlayStation might just be the perfect new home for Iron Gate’s epic.

It is one of the few PC releases to rival Hollow Knight Silksong’s fast-selling this September, with Valheim selling five million copies in its first month.

Valheim on PS5

The game has been steadily updated since launch, given new biomes, enemies and whole revamped mechanics, so there’s a good chance that PlayStation players will receive the most complete and fun iteration of the game as of yet.



Survival in Valheim is tough and maybe it doesn’t hurt to brush up on your virtual cooking skills either, since food, shelter and fire especially play a big role in Valheim

In that case, the experience won’t be that much different than on PC, albeit with a different – hopefully updated for controllers – control scheme. What we hope to see is crossplay as part of the package, so joining friends that have already sunk dozens or even hundreds of hours into the Viking-themed survival sandbox, should be easy as pie.





Valheim PS5 Release Date

The PlayStation survival scene has grown steadily in recent years, but Valheim fills a unique niche, especially since it’s been such a PC-centric title so far.

While PlayStation players are used to cutting edge graphics, Valheim is not about hyper-realistic graphics or punishing mechanics, so don’t expect some sort of souls-like to crush you – although it can be difficult, if you’re not prepared.

Bringing Valheim to PS5 also represents another win for console players who’ve felt left out of the survival genre’s biggest hits. While the game may have started small, its enduring popularity proves it has staying power. By the time it reaches PlayStation in 2026, it won’t just be another indie port – it’ll be a fully realized survival experience with years of content updates behind it.