US game console prices could rise by 69% due to Trump tariffs, says TPW

An updated report from Trade Partnership Worldwide (TPW), published by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) this week (surfaced by Tom’s Hardware), has suggested video game console prices could soon rise by as much as 69% in the United States, as a result of trade tariffs implemented by US President Donald Trump.

As noted, video game consoles, smartphones, monitors, laptops, and tablets are all expected to be facing possible price rises to offset increased costs, with video game consoles being the hardest hit, as the vast majority of devices (87%) are developed in China, and therefore are subject to the 145% US trade tariff on the country.

There is one small caveat with the report, and that’s based on its assumptions. As noted, it analyses an assumed scenario where the current 90-day pause on (most) tariffs ends in July, that trading partners don’t retaliate, and that the added costs of production will be passed onto consumers. These are all very possible outcomes, and so the report aims to realistically analyse what this could mean.

What video game fans need to know is that while console prices have already been raised in recent weeks (Xbox, PlayStation), in response to inflation and changing market conditions, US consumers may be facing an additional, significant price rise soon. A 69% rise in cost, to account for Trump’s tariffs, could add an extra USD $428 to the price of each console.

Should that be the case, US consumers could be paying USD $1,030 for the base Xbox Series X/S, USD $930 for the base PS5, USD $1,130 for the PS5 Pro, and USD $878 for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s fair to say, at those console prices, gaming could become much more prohibitive, as a hobby.

Elsewhere in its report, TPW speculates most other technologies will be facing similar changes in the US, but lesser price rises. Laptops and tablets could become 34% more expensive to offset tariffs. Desktop computers could become 24% more expensive. Individual components would also get wrapped up in these changes, as most are made overseas, in countries like China and Taiwan.

There is no mincing words in the TPW report. As noted, it’s designed to be a “hard-nosed and fact-based” analysis of the tariff situation, as a means for “policymakers to consider the merits of these proposals.”

“It’s not enough to say we disagree with them,” the CTA said. “We are proud to publish this research and encourage policymakers, analysts, and stakeholders to read our study.”

Those keen to gain a greater understanding about what Trump’s tariffs will do to the technology industry, and particularly to the games industry and console prices, can download and read the report for themselves on the CTA website.