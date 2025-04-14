PS5 console prices to increase in Australia, NZ, UK, Europe, and other regions

PlayStation has announced a significant price increase for PS5 consoles sold in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and wider Europe, set to take place from today, 14 April 2025. In a blog post, the company confirmed the change is being made to account for the ongoing impacts of inflation, and changes in the global market.

“With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand,” Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President, Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment said.

In Australia, the RRP price tag will rise around AUD $30 for the standard PS5, and a whopping AUD $70 for the PS5 Digital Edition. Elsewhere, a similar price rise will occur, although the standard PS5 price will not change in Europe and the United Kingdom.

PS5 price changes in April 2025

Here’s the full list of new price changes, per the latest PlayStation Blog.

PS5 Digital Edition – New Prices

Europe – Now €499.99 (a rise of around €50)

– Now €499.99 (a rise of around €50) United Kingdom – Now £429.99 (a rise of around £40)

– Now £429.99 (a rise of around £40) Australia – Now AUD $749.95 (a rise of around AUD $70)

– Now AUD $749.95 (a rise of around AUD $70) New Zealand – Now NZD $859.95 (a rise of around NZD $90)

PS5 Standard Edition – New Prices

Europe – No pricing change

– No pricing change United Kingdom – No pricing change

– No pricing change Australia – Now AUD $829.95 (a rise of around AUD $30)

– Now AUD $829.95 (a rise of around AUD $30) New Zealand – Now NZD $949.95 (a rise of around NZD $50)

In addition to these changes, PlayStation has also confirmed a price drop for the standalone Disc Drive for the PS5 Digital Edition. Here’s the new price tags.

PS5 Disc Drive – New Prices

Europe – €79.99

– €79.99 United Kingdom – £69.99

– £69.99 Australia – AUD $124.95

– AUD $124.95 New Zealand – NZD $139.95

In Australia, this price drop represents a decrease of AUD $35, with an equivalent drop in other regions. For those folks looking to purchase a PS5 Digital Edition in future, this may ease the blow of the sudden price increase – although it doesn’t offset the rise elsewhere.

For now, it appears the price change hasn’t hit local stores in Australia, but for those looking to purchase the PlayStation 5 this year – perhaps for incoming blockbuster games like GTA 6 – it’s worth considering a spur-of-the-moment purchase now, to avoid that incoming price bump. There’s only a very short window before the price comes into effect.