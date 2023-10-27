Ubisoft delays ‘large game’ speculated to be Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft has revealed it will delay a ‘large game’ it had planned to launch during the last quarter of the FY23-24 financial quarter, with the company revealing these plans in its Q1 2023-24 financial report. While the ‘large game’ has not been confirmed, the window provided suggests it may be Star Wars Outlaws.

“The overperformance in Q2 and the current positive momentum of Ubisoft’s brands build confidence for the rest of the year,” Ubisoft said. “The Company can therefore confirm its announced guidance of strong top line growth and non-IFRS operating income of approximately €400 million, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year.”

As previously announced by Ubisoft, Star Wars Outlaws was planned to launch sometime in 2024. While it’s certainly possible Ubisoft is referring to another game, there are no currently announced projects that fit the bill, and that release window.

In the same financial report, Ubisoft confirmed upcoming titles that could reasonably be this ‘large game’ – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Skull and Bones – are already locked in for the Q4 2023-24 window.

Should Star Wars Outlaws be the mystery game referenced, its delay would be disappointing – but not surprising. Outlaws looks to be an incredibly ambitious game, with multiple explorable planets and open-world gameplay that has stunned in early trailers.

While it’s long been known that Ubisoft has been working on a Star Wars adaptation, its sudden arrival and reveal, with a relatively short turnaround for release, was surprising. Typically, large games like Outlaws have a much longer marketing window – which can occasionally lead to high expectations, and in some cases, impatience. As a change of pace, the reveal was refreshing.

For now, Ubisoft has yet to confirm whether Star Wars Outlaws is the mystery title delayed – but whatever the case, we’ll likely learn more in the coming months. Given the initial launch window for the game was so short, a delay by a few months is unlikely to dampen audience excitement levels.

According to Ubisoft, this unexpected delay will not change its financial forecasts for the coming year.