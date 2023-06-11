News

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ announced by Ubisoft and ‘The Division’ studio

The new Star Wars game will be an open-world action game, focused on the scoundrel experience.
12 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Star Wars Outlaws Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment (Tom Clancy’s The Division) have revealed their previously-announced Star Wars game at the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase. Called Star Wars Outlaws, the game will be a single-player, open-world third-person shooter where you play a scoundrel called Kay Vess. It will release in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The debut trailer opens with Vess, who quickly leaves a cantina card game to avoid capture, along with her furry little companion. She jumps on a speeder bike, and escapes into the city. She encounters a character called Jaylen on her ship, who urges her to join him on another job. We see her travel to new worlds, and glimpses of quite a few shady characters, before the trailer cuts to a high-speed starfight.

According to a post on the Star Wars blog, Vess is ‘looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life.’ She’ll be played by Humberly González (Ginny and Georgia), and joined by a BX-commando droid named Nix, who is played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch).

Julian Gerighty, creative director at Massive Entertainment, said the studio ‘quickly realised that [it] had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel,’ in a provided statement. Vice president of Lucasfilm Games said, ‘we’re excited to deliver the first truly open-world Star Wars game, with an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy.’

We’re due to hear even more about the title at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward presentation.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release sometime in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

