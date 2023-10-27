Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones gets new 2024 release window

Skull and Bones has been given a new release window in the latest financial earnings report from developer Ubisoft, with the game now set to release during Q4 2023-24, the period between January and March 2024. Previously, it was given a more nebulous timeframe – but it appears Ubisoft is now narrowing its planned launch window.

Whether that means Skull and Bones is actually heading closer to release remains a mystery. It’s been in development for several years now, and has been given an array of launch dates, charting 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and beyond. Time and again, it’s been delayed.

Despite these challenges, Ubisoft clearly sees potential in the game, and hope remains about its future release. Pirates never go out of fashion, and Skull and Bones looks to harness a real swashbuckling sense of high seas adventure. While the game has developed an unfortunate reputation for its many delays, it’s likely there’s also plenty of players keenly awaiting the adventure.

Read: How Skull and Bones stayed the course through development hell

With a smaller release window announced by Ubisoft, it appears there’s renewed confidence that the game will launch in early 2024.

“We are excited to bring our future lineup to players, and to deliver on our strategy and continue reaching larger audiences and building an increasingly recurring business thanks to major brands and live services,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a press release.

Alongside Skull and Bones, Ubisoft is currently gearing up to deliver an intriguing lineup of games in 2024, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Star Wars Outlaws. It will also continue to support its back catalogue in the coming year, which includes the ever-growing Rainbow Six Siege.

According to Ubisoft’s latest financial reports, Siege is currently driving growth at the company, with “remarkable performance with high double digital net bookings growth” reflecting an enthusiastic audience, and sustained interest in the ongoing title.

Overall, Ubisoft reported 17.6% growth in overall net bookings for its Q1 2023-24 financial quarter, a result described as “well above target”.