A special Two Point Campus charity coffee blend is coming to Sydney

A unique Two Point Campus coffee blend is coming to JMC Academy, a creative college in Sydney, for one day only – 11 August 2022. The ‘Varsity Roast’ blend, created by Kiwi-Australian brand Morena Kawhe Coffee Co. will be available for a minimum donation of $2, which will go directly towards charity organisation Indigitek, which aims to place 300 Indigenous Australians in tech jobs by 2025.

Alongside the fresh blend, which is designed to have ‘sweet toasty chocolate and syrupy caramel notes, characterised by nutty overtones and ending in a clean finish’, players will have the chance to win a number of prizes throughout the day, including copies of Two Point Campus for various consoles, and 250g bags of the unique Varsity Roast coffee.

Attendees can donate as much as they like, and Five Star Games – the local distributor of Two Point Campus – will match all donations dollar for dollar, with all proceeds going towards Indigitek.

‘At JMC we are really excited to welcome Two Point and Indigitek to our campus,’ Dean Callinan, Head of Department – Animation and Game Development at JMC Sydney said in a press release. ‘Our Game Design students learn that community and sharing are fundamentals of gaming, and creative life more generally, so this is a unique chance to experience Two Point Campus‘s release and support a valuable initiative in indigenous education and tech career opportunities.’

‘We’re buzzing at the chance to partner with such a well-known and hilarious property such as Two Point Campus to support our brothers and sisters with breaking into the Australian tech scene,’ Morena Kawhe co-founders Charis and Phid McAwesome said.

The publicity event is open for everyone to attend from 8:00 am AEST to 4:00 pm AEST on 11 August 2022. You can find JMC Academy at 561 Harris St, Ultimo in Sydney, NSW.

Not only is the ‘Coffee for a Cause’ event a great opportunity to celebrate the launch of Two Point Campus, it’s also a brilliant way to raise awareness for the essential work of Indigitek, and support them directly.

Two Point Campus is now available for Windows PC/Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.