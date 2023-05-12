The Tribeca Festival 2023 games lineup includes Stray Gods

The Tribeca Festival 2023 games lineup has been announced, with an array of adventures from around the world being given the spotlight. Amongst them is Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, developed by the Melbourne-based Summerfall Studios. Just seven games were chosen for the festival, with each demonstrating ‘potential in phenomenal storytelling and innovation through interactive experiences.’

Here’s the full lineup chosen by Tribeca judges:

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Summerfall Studios

Goodbye Volcano High, KO_OP

Nightscape, Mezan Studios

A Highland Song, inkle Ltd

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Deck Nine Games

Despelote, Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo, Ian Berman, Niall Tessier-Lavigne

Chants of Sennaar, Rundisc

Playable demos for each game will be available for those attending the Tribeca Festival 2023, with world premiere trailers also being shown off.

As in past years, Tribeca will be a celebration of artist endeavour, with the spotlight given to entertainment media with impactful and innovative stories. In recent years, the festival has evolved to create a larger space for video games as a medium to be celebrated, and this year’s games showcase is an extension of that recognition.

As well as featuring playable demos for selected games, Tribeca Festival 2023 will also play host to two major showcases diving into the world of game creation. The first is an exploration of the work of Hideo Kojima, via a documentary that explores his inspirations, and a subsequent Q&A with Kojima himself.

Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds will take place on 17 June 2023 at 5:00 pm ET during the Tribeca Festival.

The second major showcase is a deep dive talk with the developers behind The Expanse: A Telltale Series: ‘Stephan Frost, game director at Deck Nine Games will be joined by Jonathan Zimmerman, narrative director, and lead designer Christopher Sica for an in-depth discussion of the key factors in capturing the right feel and tone for their highly anticipated prequel to the popular TV series.’

The Tribeca Festival 2023 takes place from 7-18 June 2023 in New York, United States.