Upcoming Transformers co-op game cancelled, layoffs to follow at Splash Damage

Transformers: Reactivate was first announced at The Game Awards 2022.
9 Jan 2025 10:18
Leah J. Williams
transformers reactivate

Image: Splash Damage

Transformers: Reactivate, the online co-op game set to deliver a fresh spin on the Transformers franchise, has officially been cancelled at developer Splash Damage. The game was first announced in 2022 and had been in development for some time, but it appears this work will never see the light of day. As confirmed in a social media post, Splash Damage is ceasing all work on the title, and the studio will likely be downsized as a result.

“Today, we have some very difficult news to share, the decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate,” Splash Damage said. “This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy.”

“This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion. Hasbro was an incredible and supportive partner throughout, and we hope to work with them again. To the many fans, your excitement and support helped keep us going.”

Later in the company’s statement, it indicated it would have to “say goodbye to friends and colleagues” as part of this decision, with support provided to help them through this “tough period.” Going forward, the studio will focus on building “a stronger Splash Damage for the future.”

Read: Transformers: Reactivate is a new co-op multiplayer action game

Based on early glimpses, Transformers: Reactivate would have been an intriguing new chapter in Transformers lore, inviting players to battle together in a world ruled by robots. “The gravest threat to humanity has arrived, and it’s already won,” the game’s official synopsis read. “‘and it’s already won. “Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind.”

The news of this game’s cancellation is unlikely to come as a surprise to those following its development. While there was much excitement surrounding its announcement, that soon waned as its planned beta was pushed back multiple times, suggesting trouble behind the scenes.

In its statement, Splash Damage did not provide a firm reason for the game’s cancellation, and it’s unclear what the tipping point was. Regardless of speculation, the core issue is that Transformers: Reactivate‘s cancellation will now likely lead to significant job losses at Splash Damage, with developers seemingly set to be laid off in a time of great upheaval for the games industry.

Over the last few years, thousands of staff have lost jobs at studios around the world, with any available positions becoming highly competitive and sought after – if they exist at all. Our thoughts are with those employees now set to lose their jobs during this incredibly difficult time.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
