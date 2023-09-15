News

 > News > Nintendo

The original Tomb Raider trilogy is being remastered

The first three games in the Tomb Raider series are getting visual remasters for modern consoles.
15 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
tomb raider remaster trilogy nintendo direct

PC

Image: Aspyr

Share Icon

Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3 are being remastered for modern consoles, as revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct aired in September 2023. While initially only announced for Nintendo Switch, the game will actually launch on multiple consoles, also arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 14 February 2024.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is the complete package, with all three original games included, alongside their DLC. The collection will feature new textures and a visual overhaul to modernise the adventures, but will also feature the option to switch back to the classic look, should players desire.

While this remaster essentially gives a fresh lick of paint to the original tales – rather than a complete overhaul – it’s a welcome blast from the past. The original Tomb Raider games may seem fairly dated against a backdrop of modern graphics and sweeping, full-scale adventures, but they have an important place in gaming history.

Read: Nintendo Direct September 2023 – All the Trailers and Announcements

Not only did they contribute to revolutionising the role of women in games – with Lara Croft becoming an unlikely sex symbol while also charting a new path for women in more adventurous game roles – they’re also just plain fun. Those who grew up with the games will likely have fond memories of exploring their many mysterious jungles and temples, avoiding the threat of wandering beasts and goons, and discovering hidden secrets along the way.

The refresh of the classic Tomb Raider games is coming from Aspyr, a studio most known for its revivals of classic games – including titles from the Star Wars back catalogue.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Matthew Ray, marketing lead at Aspyr, has enthused about the franchise’s return, speaking to its notable history.

“Lara Croft has left an unforgettable legacy … and her journey is far from over,” Ray said. “The iconic hero’s epic adventures will now be beautifully presented [on modern consoles] with enhanced graphics, allowing longtime fans and brand-new players to experience the timeless magic of the Tomb Raider franchise like never before … Please accept an enormous thank you from the teams here at Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics! It’s a great honour to bring our favourite games back to life.”

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will launch for PC and consoles on 14 February 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC Xbox
More
xbox game pass rival game sales q3 2023 finanicla results
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass Core officially replaces Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Game Pass Core is set to go live around the world, replacing Xbox Live Gold.

Leah J. Williams
Hades 2 Supergiant Games
?>
News

Hades 2 is set to enter early access in Q2 2024

Hades 2 is set to enter early access in Q2 2024 – much sooner than originally anticipated.

Leah J. Williams
hungry shark ubisoft london
?>
News

Ubisoft London set to close, with more than 50 staff facing layoffs

Ubisoft London is set to close, with its mobile development work largely being overtaken by Ubisoft Barcelona.

Leah J. Williams
Unity Runtime Fee death threat
?>
News

Unity offices shut down following credible death threat

Unity Technologies offices in San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas have reportedly been shut down.

Leah J. Williams
Princess Peach Showtime
?>
News

Nintendo Direct September 2023 – All the Trailers and Announcements

The Nintendo Direct for September 2023 included 40 minutes of announcements about upcoming Switch games.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login