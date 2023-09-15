The original Tomb Raider trilogy is being remastered

Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3 are being remastered for modern consoles, as revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct aired in September 2023. While initially only announced for Nintendo Switch, the game will actually launch on multiple consoles, also arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 14 February 2024.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is the complete package, with all three original games included, alongside their DLC. The collection will feature new textures and a visual overhaul to modernise the adventures, but will also feature the option to switch back to the classic look, should players desire.

While this remaster essentially gives a fresh lick of paint to the original tales – rather than a complete overhaul – it’s a welcome blast from the past. The original Tomb Raider games may seem fairly dated against a backdrop of modern graphics and sweeping, full-scale adventures, but they have an important place in gaming history.

Not only did they contribute to revolutionising the role of women in games – with Lara Croft becoming an unlikely sex symbol while also charting a new path for women in more adventurous game roles – they’re also just plain fun. Those who grew up with the games will likely have fond memories of exploring their many mysterious jungles and temples, avoiding the threat of wandering beasts and goons, and discovering hidden secrets along the way.

The refresh of the classic Tomb Raider games is coming from Aspyr, a studio most known for its revivals of classic games – including titles from the Star Wars back catalogue.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Matthew Ray, marketing lead at Aspyr, has enthused about the franchise’s return, speaking to its notable history.

“Lara Croft has left an unforgettable legacy … and her journey is far from over,” Ray said. “The iconic hero’s epic adventures will now be beautifully presented [on modern consoles] with enhanced graphics, allowing longtime fans and brand-new players to experience the timeless magic of the Tomb Raider franchise like never before … Please accept an enormous thank you from the teams here at Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics! It’s a great honour to bring our favourite games back to life.”

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will launch for PC and consoles on 14 February 2024.