Nintendo Direct September 2023 – All the Trailers and Announcements

Nintendo once again surprised everyone by announcing a Nintendo Direct for September 2023 just 24 hours ahead of its airtime. The 40-minute presentation showcased several games releasing for the Nintendo Switch in the near future, including a handful of surprises.

The big, final reveal was the announcement of a remastered version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the excellent RPG that was originally released on the Nintendo GameCube. A much more involved look at the delightful-looking Princess Peach game, Princess Peach: Showtime! was also shared, as was a battle royale version of Nintendo ‘s futuristic racing series, F-Zero 99.

The return of the Mario Vs. Donkey Kong series was another pleasant announcement, but beyond that, the Direct was filled with third-party titles to illustrate what a stuffed lineup the Nintendo Switch still has, in the light of reports around the console’s successor, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 – Side Order

Nintendo kicked off the showcase with the upcoming Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 content. It featured a stark roguelike mode where the protagonist heads up the floors of a tower in an elevator, fights against random enemy spawns, and chooses from a selection of powerups in between each floor. It’s designed to be a long-lasting, repeatable experience.

Splatoon 3 Side Order is arriving in Spring 2024.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, the puzzle platforming series that pits Mario against Donkey Kong in a series of brain-teasing 2D environmental puzzles, is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch. Mario Vs. Donkey Kong sports a new 3D art style, and retains the toy themeatics of the series. You can play in single-player and co-op mode.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong is releasing on 16 February 2024.

Prince of Persia – The Lost Crown

A new trailer for Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia reboot was then shown. It’s a 2D combat platformer that looks very flashy, and features demanding fights.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is releasing on 18 January 2024.

Horizon Chase 2

Horizon Chase 2 is a cartoonish, arcade racing game with single-player and 4-player multiplayer (both local and online).

It’s available now.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is a new multiplayer rhythm game from Konami, and features several tracks from Konami games like Beatmania, Castlevania, and Gradius.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is releasing on 14 November 2023.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

Popular anime series SPYxFAMILY is getting a game revolving around the 5-year-old character Anya. It looks very charming.

SPYxANYA is arriving sometime in 2024.

Super Mario RPG

An in-depth trailer for the upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG was then shown, detailing its innovative active turn-based battle system, as well as some of its involved boss fights.

Super Mario RPG will release on 17 November 2023.

Another Code: Recollection

The Nintendo DS adventure game Another Code: Two Memories is making a return on Nintendo Switch. Originally called Trace Memories in its Western release, it’s reclaiming its original name for this collection.

Another Code is a puzzle and mystery revolving around protagonist Ashley and a mysterious island. The collection will also include its sequel, which was never released in the West.

Another Code Recollection will be released on 19 January 2023.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo gave an in-depth look at the upcoming Princess Peach game it first announced in the previous Nintendo Direct. Previously untitled, it’s now called Princess Peach: Showtime! It involves Peach traversing theatre set-like worlds, and using a new star ribbon companion named Stella to assist her.

The big gameplay hook here is that Peach will be able to transform into different outfits and gain access to new abilities, like a swashbuckling outfit that lets her fight enemies with a sword.

Detective Peach, Kung-Fu Peach, and Patisserie Peach are some of the others, and each will be accompanied by their own unique stages. It looks absolutely delightful.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released on 22 March 2023.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

The underrated SaGa RPG series from Square Enix is making a return with a new entry. It features a new story and characters, branching paths, and a timeline-based turn-based combat system.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is arriving sometime in 2024.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

The original Eidos Tomb Raider trilogy from the 1990s is getting a remastered collection, featuring both remastered and original graphics. All the expansions for the games are included.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will be released on 14 February 2024.

Detective Pikachu Returns

A closer look at the upcoming Detective Pikachu sequel was shown, with the trailer breezing through the title’s gameplay loop of investigation, exploration, befriending Pokemon, and using their abilities to solve the overarching mystery.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released on 6 October 2023.

Trombone Champ

The excellent and hilarious rhythm game Trombone Champ is coming to Nintendo Switch, with all of its inaccurate and awful-sounding (in the best way possible) trombone tunes. In a genius design decision, it’ll support both motion controls with the Joy-Con controllers, as well as a theremin-like control scheme using your hand and the Joy-Con’s IR sensor. There’s also 4-player multiplayer now, for complete aural chaos.

Trombone Champ is available now for Switch.

Battle Crush

A brief look at the NC Soft battle royale brawler was shown. It launches in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] with a beta happening in October 2023.

Wartales

One of the games that made a huge mark on the PC gaming scene earlier this year, the open-world RPG Wartales is coming to Switch. It’s a tactical role-playing game set in a land that is trying to recover from a plague. Doesn’t sound like anywhere I know!

Wartales is available now.

Contra: Operation Galuga

Wayforward and Konami are releasing a remastered and reimagined version of the classic 2D side-scrolling shooter, Contra.

Contra: Operation Galuga is arriving sometime in early 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

The gorgeous new Vanillaware game (Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, 13 Sentinels) was then revealed, and it’s a fantasy, wartime strategy RPG. It features their trademark art style (the trailer had shots of incredible-looking food, of course) and the game itself looks very ambitious, with complex-looking game systems.

Given how dense and mind-bending the narrative of 13 Sentinels was, here’s hoping that Unicorn Overlord does the same.

It’s releasing on 8 March 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

A new look at the remastered version of the excellent Luigi’s Mansion 2 was then shown. The game was originally released on the 3DS as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. It’ll also have 4-player online co-op play this time around.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is arriving sometime in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere]

Nintendo Museum

Nintendo took some time to talk about its upcoming physical museum in Japan. Construction is planned to be completed by March 2024, with an opening date to be announced later. Hopefully, it will provide a rare look into the internal workings of the company throughout history.

Nintendo then spent a moment announcing release dates for upcoming amiibo figures.

Figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will arrive on 3 November 2023.

New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 figures will be released on 19 January 2024.

Finally, Sora from Smash Bros. Ultimate will arrive sometime in 2024. He will be the last Smash Bros. amiibo to be released – Sora was the final post-launch character for the game.

F-Zero 99

The original F-Zero game, Nintendo ‘s futuristic anti-gravity racer, is getting the battle royale treatment, much like Tetris 99, Super Mario Bros. 99, and Pac-Man 99. You’ll race against 99 other vehicles. Because why not?

F-Zero 99 is available now for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

A new League of Legends spinoff game is coming, a cozy crafting RPG with pixel art graphics and a pulled-back, isometric perspective. It launches in 2024.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Another League of Legends spinoff was also announced, and this one’s a third-person exploration game featuring a boy and his snow monster. Is he Nunu? Or is the snow monster Nunu? Don’t ask me, I’m a Dota 2 person.

WarioWare: Move It!

A new gameplay trailer for WarioWare: Move It! detailed some of the poses and microgames you’ll be doing in the upcoming motion-controlled title. It’ll feature over 200+ microgames, require you to do a stack of silly poses, and looks like a blast, as always. Can’t go past a WarioWare game.

WarioWare: Move It! arrives on 3 November 2023.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

A new trailer for the upcoming RPG from former Suikoden developers was then shown. Like Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle revolves around an army during wartime, and you’ll be able to recruit over 100 unique characters to it – each with their own involved stories and motivation.

Eiyden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will release on 23 April 2023.

Eastward: Octopia

A new expansion pack for the beautiful Eastward was announced, set in the new region of Octopia. It looks delightful.

It arrives during the holiday season of 2023.

Wargroove 2

The Advance Wars-inspired Wargroove will release its sequel on Nintendo Switch. It’s already available on PC, but it’ll be a console exclusive on Switch. It’ll come with its own campaign and story editor.

Wargroove 2 will release for Switch on 5 October 2023.

Dave the Diver

The 2023 phenomenon Dave the Diver is coming to Nintendo Switch. It involves a scuba diving, running a sushi restaurant, and a whole lot more than you expect.

It’s available now.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass

The final wave of tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass was shown, featuring new tracks like Daisy Circuit, as well and new characters like Pauline, Funky Kong (YES!), Peachette, and Diddy Kong.

It arrives during the 2023 holiday season.

Among Us: The Fungle

An animated trailer for the new Among Us update depicted a crash landing on a deserted island to introduce a new map called “The Fungle”. It’ll be free for all players, and will arrive in October 2023.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Finally, Nintendo closed out the showcase by announcing a remastered rerelease of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the excellent GameCube RPG that features the paper-thin version of Mario and his humour-filled cardboard world. It’s generally regarded as a classic among the hundred or so people who actually owned a GameCube. Hopefully this re-release will let a far bigger audience appreciate its special humor and quirkiness.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be released sometime in 2024.