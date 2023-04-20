News

THQ Nordic is hosting a digital showcase in August 2023

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase will feature new and upcoming games like Alone in the Dark, Trine 5, and more.
21 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
trine 5 thq nordic digital showcase

Image: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic will host its annual Digital Showcase in August 2023, with a number of upcoming games and surprise reveals promised for the show. So far, we know the Alone in the Dark reboot, Trine 5, and Outcast 2 will put in major appearances – but the rest of the showcase lineup is a mystery.

Could the long-anticipated AEW: Fight Forever pop up during proceedings? Could we see more of Alkimia Interactive’s Gothic reboot? Given the breadth of games THQ Nordic is currently publishing – Jagged Alliance 3, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, Wreckreation, and an untitled South Park game – the possibilities are fairly robust.

The publisher already has a strong pipeline of games set to launch in 2023 and beyond, but with ‘world premiere’ trailers set for the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, we could also see this lineup expand further. In August 2022, the company announced it had around 25 unannounced games in the works – so there’s certainly plenty of options to pick from.

Read: AEW: Fight Forever is not complete, despite claims to the contrary

How to watch the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase in August 2023

The annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase will return on 11 August 2023 at 12:00 pm PT. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AEST (12 August)
  • United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (11 August)
  • United Kingdom – 8:00 pm BST | 9:00 pm CET | 7:00 pm GMT (11 August)

The show will be live on the THQ Nordic YouTube and Twitch channels.

Stay tuned to learn more about everything announced during the digital showcase.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

