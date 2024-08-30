The Witcher is getting two Unmatched board game sets

Restoration Games has revealed two upcoming Unmatched board game sets starring the cast of The Witcher. While these sets had been announced in 2023, this appears to be a new look at the box art and characters, confirming what players can expect on launch.

As revealed, the first set will be subtitled Steel & Silver, and it features Geralt, Ciri and a Leshy creature. Players will be able to embody all three of these characters in this Unmatched set, wielding special ability cards to make their way across a set board, and fight to the death.

The second set, Realms Fall, features Yennefer and Triss (as one fighter), Eredin, and Philippa. Notably, all of these characters appear as they are in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with CD Projekt Red providing input alongside Restoration Games. There’s even a special “Geralt in the Bathtub” promo figure attached to these sets, as a nice nod to the video game source material (and plenty of memes).

As of writing, it doesn’t appear the Witcher spin-offs of Unmatched are available for preorder, but Restoration Games has opened email signups for future notification.

For those unfamiliar, the Unmatched series is well worth exploring. This is a modular board game system that invites players to embody a chosen hero (in this case, characters from The Witcher), and wield card-based abilities with the goal of defeating all opponents.

So far, the Unmatched series has corralled a range of icons into expansion sets, including some Marvel characters (Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and more) and pop culture icons like Dracula, The Invisible Man, Sinbad, Medusa and… real-life poet, William Shakespeare.

Each set is also standalone and compatible with other sets, so you can mix and match your favourite characters in wild battles. With the arrival of The Witcher sets, you can pit Geralt against Spider-Man, or Shakespeare, or Houdini, or Beowulf. You could pit Ciri against She-Hulk or Spider-Man, or a Genie, or Hamlet. From the play, Hamlet. The possibilities are endless.

You can browse the full range of Unmatched sets, including details of the upcoming Witcher set, on the Restoration Games website.