The Sims is getting a special 25th anniversary livestream

EA and Maxis are celebrating 25 years of The Sims this year, with a “very special” livestream set to kick off global celebrations. Alongside its announcement, EA has released a teaser image featuring many Sims icons drawn in a notebook doodle style. The Freezer Bunny appears in this artwork, as does a Cowplant, as well as characters representing the Realm of Magic, StrangerVille, Vampires, Werewolves, and Life & Death packs.

For now, that’s about all EA and Maxis have revealed, leaving plenty of room for speculation about what’s to come in this special Behind The Sims showcase. While these presentations tend to be fairly low key, a 25th anniversary is a big reason to hope for some larger, more surprising announcements.

We’re very likely to get teasers about the next big Sims expansion within this showcase, and we could even see more about the many Sims projects currently waiting for major updates. Project Rene feels due an update. We could see The Sims Labs: Town Stories put in an official appearance, after leaking in late 2024. Of course, if we’re going wilder, we could even see more about MySims, or other new Sims games in the works.

Read: The Sims 4 will be “modernised” as EA moves away from sequel plans

With the latest Behind The Sims also set to be a celebration of “25 Years of The Sims” we also anticipate a look back at the history of the franchise – which has felt a bit neglected in recent times. The Sims and The Sims 2 remain difficult to access on modern PCs, and it would be grand to see a bit more support in that arena.

Retro and nostalgia-infused releases have become very popular with other publishers and developers recently, so here’s to hoping we’ll get some sort of throwback. Perhaps some new Sims 4 content inspired by The Sims or The Sims 2, at the very least? One can hope.

Regardless of what’s on show, the latest Behind The Sims should be well worth tuning in for. Whether for nostalgia, or to find out what’s next for The Sims 4, we’ll likely get a variety of cool new updates to pore over.

How to watch The Sims 25: Behind The Sims celebration

As announced, the latest Behind The Sims will air via YouTube on 14 January, depending on your local time zone. Here’s how to tune into the show around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (15 January)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (15 January) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (15 January)

– 6:00 am NZDT (15 January) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (14 January)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (14 January) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (14 January)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news and announcements from this highly-anticipated show.