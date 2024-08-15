News

 > News > PC

The Plucky Squire officially launches on 17 September

The Plucky Squire is speeding towards launch, sword first.
15 Aug 2024 23:59
Leah J. Williams
plucky squire game preview devolver digital

PC

Image: All Possible Futures

Share Icon

All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital have confirmed long-awaited adventure game The Plucky Squire will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 17 September 2024. It will also launch as a freebie for PS Plus subscribers, which is an added cherry on top.

The news will be delightful to those who’ve waited patiently for the game. It’s been in development for several years now, with a handful of updates along the way – and now, it’s finally ready for its debut.

For those unfamiliar, the Plucky Squire is a fantasy adventure set within a storybook. The plot follows Jot, a daring hero, who is cast out of the book by an evil sorcerer, and then must chart both 2D and 3D worlds to restore order. In early previews, we’ve seen the absolute magic The Plucky Squire is capable of, with clever game design and puzzle mechanics elevating a charming adventure.

When it launches, The Plucky Squire looks set to be a very innovative new experience, backed by the talents of James Turner and Jonathan Biddle, both veterans of the games industry.

Read: The Plucky Squire is pure delight – Preview

“The goal with this game is to have people just constantly surprised,” Biddle told GamesHub in 2023. “All the way through, they’re like ‘wow, wow, wow’ – everything’s just always surprising them, with new things all the time.” As we said at the time, that’s easy to claim in theory, but The Plucky Squire looks set to back up its bravado.

The Plucky Squire managed to achieve this sense of delight with a careless ease,” we wrote in our preview. “It’s a game that’s tough to relate to others in the genre, with its compelling mix of mechanics, story, and gameplay solidifying it as an original and compelling project.”

Players will have the chance to experience this for themselves when The Plucky Squire heads to PC and consoles on 17 September 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
gta san andreas vr delayed
?>
News

GTA: San Andreas VR has been delayed "indefinitely"

GTA: San Andreas VR was announced way back in 2021.

Leah J. Williams
scriptorium medieval manuscript game
?>
News

Inkulinati studio reveals medieval manuscript sandbox game

Scriptorium lets you create and decorate your own medieval manuscripts.

Leah J. Williams
elder scrolls castles
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls: Castles launches on 10 September

Fallout Shelter fans, this one is for you.

Leah J. Williams
nic cage john madden
?>
News

Nic Cage will play John Madden in film about Madden NFL video games

'Madden' will explore the origin story of the Madden NFL games, per new reports.

Leah J. Williams
trombone champ vr
?>
News

Trombone Champ: Unflattened lets you toot-toot in VR

Tooting can and will save your life.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login