The Plucky Squire officially launches on 17 September

All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital have confirmed long-awaited adventure game The Plucky Squire will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 17 September 2024. It will also launch as a freebie for PS Plus subscribers, which is an added cherry on top.

The news will be delightful to those who’ve waited patiently for the game. It’s been in development for several years now, with a handful of updates along the way – and now, it’s finally ready for its debut.

For those unfamiliar, the Plucky Squire is a fantasy adventure set within a storybook. The plot follows Jot, a daring hero, who is cast out of the book by an evil sorcerer, and then must chart both 2D and 3D worlds to restore order. In early previews, we’ve seen the absolute magic The Plucky Squire is capable of, with clever game design and puzzle mechanics elevating a charming adventure.

When it launches, The Plucky Squire looks set to be a very innovative new experience, backed by the talents of James Turner and Jonathan Biddle, both veterans of the games industry.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: The Plucky Squire is pure delight – Preview

“The goal with this game is to have people just constantly surprised,” Biddle told GamesHub in 2023. “All the way through, they’re like ‘wow, wow, wow’ – everything’s just always surprising them, with new things all the time.” As we said at the time, that’s easy to claim in theory, but The Plucky Squire looks set to back up its bravado.

“The Plucky Squire managed to achieve this sense of delight with a careless ease,” we wrote in our preview. “It’s a game that’s tough to relate to others in the genre, with its compelling mix of mechanics, story, and gameplay solidifying it as an original and compelling project.”

Players will have the chance to experience this for themselves when The Plucky Squire heads to PC and consoles on 17 September 2024.