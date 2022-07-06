Get a new look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this week

Game publisher Nacon has announced a brand new Nacon Connect showcase set for 7 July 2022 that will expand on 17 upcoming games, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, Blood Bowl 3, RoboCop: Rogue City, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and WRC Generations. In addition, the company has promised five exclusive reveals for upcoming games – although there are currently no clues about what these actually are.

The Nacon Connect showcase will air live on YouTube and Twitch, and should give good glimpses at the upcoming games Nacon has in store. Of the announced titles, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will likely be the most popular reveal, given the fanbase of the beloved book franchise.

Currently, the game is set to launch on 1 September 2022 for PC and consoles, after a number of delays. Early trailers have shown off an intriguing and gloomy high fantasy world, with fan-favourite LotR villain Gollum in the starring role. It appears Gollum will be leading players through the world of Mordor in this adventure, with Styx-like stealth mechanics allowing players to slip nimbly past roaming orcs and other terrifying beasts.

Read: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches in September 2022

Other games on show are an intriguing mix. Chef Life appears to be a management sim littered with mouth-watering foods. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is an open-world’ driving and lifestyle experience’ where players reside on Hong Kong Island. Blood Bowl 3 is a gory ‘death sport’ simulator where you can literally mulch your opponents.

Here’s everything set to be on show:

Ad Infinitum

Blood Bowl 3

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Hell Is Us

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

RoboCop: Rogue City

Session: Skate Sim

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

War Hospital

WRC Generations

+ five exclusive reveals

+ gaming accessories from Daija Arcade Stick, Pro Compact Colorlight and RIG

How to watch the Nacon Connect showcase for July 2022

You can watch the Nacon Connect presentation on YouTube and Twitch from 7 July 2022. Here’s how the time zones for the show work out worldwide:

Australia: 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (8 July)

3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (8 July) United States: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET

10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET United Kingdom: 7:00 pm CET | 6:00pm BST

Whether you’re keen on any of the above games, or you just want to know about those mystery reveals, the Nacon Connect showcase should hopefully be worth tuning in for.