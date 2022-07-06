News

 > PC

Get a new look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this week

Publisher Nacon will share news from 17 upcoming games in a new showcase set for July.
6 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings gollum

PC

Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Share Icon

Game publisher Nacon has announced a brand new Nacon Connect showcase set for 7 July 2022 that will expand on 17 upcoming games, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, Blood Bowl 3, RoboCop: Rogue City, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and WRC Generations. In addition, the company has promised five exclusive reveals for upcoming games – although there are currently no clues about what these actually are.

The Nacon Connect showcase will air live on YouTube and Twitch, and should give good glimpses at the upcoming games Nacon has in store. Of the announced titles, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will likely be the most popular reveal, given the fanbase of the beloved book franchise.

Currently, the game is set to launch on 1 September 2022 for PC and consoles, after a number of delays. Early trailers have shown off an intriguing and gloomy high fantasy world, with fan-favourite LotR villain Gollum in the starring role. It appears Gollum will be leading players through the world of Mordor in this adventure, with Styx-like stealth mechanics allowing players to slip nimbly past roaming orcs and other terrifying beasts.

Read: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches in September 2022

Other games on show are an intriguing mix. Chef Life appears to be a management sim littered with mouth-watering foods. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is an open-world’ driving and lifestyle experience’ where players reside on Hong Kong Island. Blood Bowl 3 is a gory ‘death sport’ simulator where you can literally mulch your opponents.

Here’s everything set to be on show:

  • Ad Infinitum
  • Blood Bowl 3
  • Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
  • Hell Is Us
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Session: Skate Sim
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • War Hospital
  • WRC Generations
  • + five exclusive reveals
  • + gaming accessories from Daija Arcade Stick, Pro Compact Colorlight and RIG

How to watch the Nacon Connect showcase for July 2022

You can watch the Nacon Connect presentation on YouTube and Twitch from 7 July 2022. Here’s how the time zones for the show work out worldwide:

  • Australia: 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (8 July)
  • United States: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET
  • United Kingdom: 7:00 pm CET | 6:00pm BST

Whether you’re keen on any of the above games, or you just want to know about those mystery reveals, the Nacon Connect showcase should hopefully be worth tuning in for.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
red dead redemption sequel
?>
News

GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters reportedly cancelled

Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption were reportedly in line for major remasters before the GTA Trilogy flopped.

Leah J. Williams
monster hunter rise sunbreak sales
?>
News

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has already sold 2 million copies

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has attracted a major audience in its first week on sale.

Leah J. Williams
sonic
?>
News

Xbox 360 era officially over as new titles dropped from Games With Gold

Games With Gold will no longer offer classic Xbox 360 games to subscribers from October 2022.

Leah J. Williams
inscryption game rating
?>
News

Inscryption set for consoles, PS4 version rated in Australia

Inscryption may be set for a wider console release, should a recent Australian Classification Board rating be any indication.

Leah J. Williams
Ubisoft Forward Assassin's Creed Valhalla
?>
News

Ubisoft Forward officially returns in September 2022

Ubisoft Forward will likely showcase a fresh look at the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login