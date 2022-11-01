News

The Last of Us TV show release date leaks early

A firm release date for The Last of Us TV adaptation has been spotted on HBO Max.
2 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
last of us tv show hbo app

Image: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us TV adaptation could release as early as 15 January 2023, according to eagle-eyed fans who spotted the date on the show’s official HBO Max page. While the detail has since been erased, it appeared to be live for everyone to see – and sources close to VGC have confirmed its legitimacy.

One source claims this is the real release date, and was likely posted accidentally by somebody updating the HBO website. This source further claimed the official date will be announced in the second week of November.

January 2023 is just two months away. Should this leak prove to be the real premiere date, it appears fans won’t have to wait long to see more of the upcoming adventure. As one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2023 – and one of the most anticipated video game adaptations – it’s sure to be a blockbuster launch.

We’ll know more about this unplanned reveal in the coming weeks, as HBO gears up for an official announcement.

Read: HBO’s The Last of Us TV show gets first major trailer

The Last of Us has been in development for quite some time, with a trickle of reveals helping to maintain interest in the adaptation. When Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) were cast, this excitement reached its peak – with later additions including Nick Offerman (Bill), Storm Reid (Riley), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Anna Torv (Tess) rounding out the glittering cast. Craig Maizin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us video game) are leading the project.

The official teaser trailer later hinted at an action thriller that will feel familiar to players of the beloved video game franchise:

There are high hopes for this upcoming TV show – and a strong chance it will do the sweeping video game story justice.

Stay tuned to hear more about HBO’s The Last of Us, and whether it will hold its leaked January 2023 release date. When the show launches, it will air on HBO Max in global regions, and Binge in Australia.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

