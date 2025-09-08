The Last of Us Season 2 Picks Up Emmy Award

Despite the wave of success that the HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has found, broader reception to the second season has been somewhat underwhelming.

The show has still maintained a lot of popularity, but decisions that proved controversial with some audiences in the second game found that same reaction with new audiences in the second season, leading to a shift in direction.

Still, the season received 16 nominations at the 77th Emmy Awards, and now, compared to the eight wins of the first season (with twenty-four nominations) the second season has walked away with just one.

The Last of Us 2 Emmy Award

The Emmy was given in Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), specifically for the second episode, Through the Valley.

As fans and viewers will know, this is arguably the most significant episode in the season, and despite the controversy around it for some people, it has received a lot of positive critical praise for its technical construction.

Will There Be a Last of Us Season 3?

The show has been planned to run for at least three seasons, with the second and third making up the whole of the second game.

The end of the second season coincided with a major perspective shift found in the Last of Us Part 2, but one of the more significant departures occurred behind the scenes, where game director Neil Druckmann announced that he was stepping away from involvement in the series. In the statement Druckmann made confirming this, he called it a difficult decision and cited the need to focus on Naughty Dog’s next game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as the primary reason.

Which Categories Was the Series Nominated For?

Despite only taking home one award, the second season of the Last of Us was nominated in the following categories: