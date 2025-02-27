The Last of Us: Season 2 won’t stream on Binge in Australia

The Last of Us is set to get its long-anticipated second season on 14 April 2025. Previously, it was assumed this would be streaming on Binge in Australia, but a new press release has seemingly confirmed that won’t be the case. Instead, it will “exclusively” stream on HBO’s Max.

As announced in a recent press release, HBO will launch its Max streaming service within Australia on 31 March 2025. This move had been announced several months prior, but its arrival still came relatively out of the blue, as did the short lead-up to its formal launch.

In just a few weeks, Max will arrive – and in Australia, it appears it will largely supersede Binge.

What’s happening to Binge?

To date, Binge has been a must-have streaming service in Australia, thanks to its inclusion of HBO shows, as well as deals with WWE and other content providers. Earlier this year, Binge lost its WWE content to Netflix, and now, it’s set to lose its HBO content to Max.

While it has plenty of other streaming shows in its roster, including Australian content and select BBC favourites, it’s likely the Binge of the future looks much different than before.

Read: The Last of Us: Season 2 will air in mid-April 2025

When Max launches, it will become the “home of HBO and Max Originals, as well as fan-favourite series from Warner Bros Television.” As confirmed by various media outlets, including WhistleOut, Binge will actually lose its HBO content with the arrival of Max.

Currently-airing shows like The White Lotus will continue their seasonal runs, but other content will reportedly be removed as soon as Max launches.

Where to watch The Last of Us: Season 2 in Australia

All future seasons of HBO shows will become exclusive to Max, including The Last of Us – so if you’re looking to follow along with its second season as it airs, you’ll need to fork out for a Max subscription. The same goes for other upcoming TV seasons, including the next chapter of Peacemaker, It: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more.

As of writing, we haven’t seen an official statement from Binge on these changes, but we do expect an update imminently. With Max working alongside Foxtel (which owns Binge), it’s likely there will be some adaptation in the arrival of the new streaming service.

It could be that Binge will be collapsed or even rebranded by this change, or that the nature (and price) of subscriptions will be tweaked – but we’ll have to wait to see what’s in the works. Silence suggests something big may be underway, but stay tuned.

In the meantime, Australian fans of The Last of Us will need to keep an eye on the horizon for more news about the show’s next season.