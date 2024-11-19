The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been revealed

The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced by host Geoff Keighley, with a range of the year’s best games receiving multiple nominations across a range of categories. It’s a highly competitive field this year, with Game of the Year being particularly noteworthy. Games like Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are in contention, alongside Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Black Myth: Wukong, and Balatro.
As an aside, it’s fantastic to see Balatro featured amongst this starry list. Game of the Year shouldn’t always be a glittery, years-in-development open world narrative adventure. With a smaller scale, but equally grand creative ideas, Balatro has earned its place here. It’s also been nominated for Best Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game, and Best Mobile Game.
Other games in the GOTY category also feature throughout the Game Awards 2024 nominee list, with Astro Bot also being nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has also picked up nods for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Briana White as Aerith), and Best RPG.
The Game Awards 2024 – Full list of nominees
Here’s the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
BEST NARRATIVE
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
BEST ONGOING
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
BEST MOBILE GAME
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
BEST VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
BEST ACTION GAME
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
BEST RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
BEST FIGHTING
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
BEST FAMILY
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
BEST SIM / STRATEGY
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
BEST SPORTS / RACING
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
The winners in each category will be announced on 12 December 2024, with the ceremony livestreamed for everyone online.
Full disclosure: The GamesHub team served on the jury nominating games for The Game Awards 2024.