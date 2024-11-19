The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been revealed

The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced by host Geoff Keighley, with a range of the year’s best games receiving multiple nominations across a range of categories. It’s a highly competitive field this year, with Game of the Year being particularly noteworthy. Games like Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are in contention, alongside Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Black Myth: Wukong, and Balatro.

As an aside, it’s fantastic to see Balatro featured amongst this starry list. Game of the Year shouldn’t always be a glittery, years-in-development open world narrative adventure. With a smaller scale, but equally grand creative ideas, Balatro has earned its place here. It’s also been nominated for Best Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game, and Best Mobile Game.

Other games in the GOTY category also feature throughout the Game Awards 2024 nominee list, with Astro Bot also being nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has also picked up nods for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Briana White as Aerith), and Best RPG.

The Game Awards 2024 – Full list of nominees

Here’s the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

BEST NARRATIVE

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

BEST PERFORMANCE

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

BEST ONGOING

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

BEST MOBILE GAME

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

BEST VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

BEST ACTION GAME

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

BEST RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

BEST FIGHTING

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

BEST FAMILY

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

The winners in each category will be announced on 12 December 2024, with the ceremony livestreamed for everyone online.

Full disclosure: The GamesHub team served on the jury nominating games for The Game Awards 2024.