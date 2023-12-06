The Game Awards 2023 Future Class revealed

The Game Awards 2023 Future Class has been revealed, with a range of fresh faces celebrated for their contributions to the global games industry. Each year, The Game Awards committee selects a number of emerging talents to recognise, with these individuals sharing passion for the games industry and contributing impactful, worthwhile work to help it grow.

Notably in this year’s class, we have a familiar GamesHub contributor, Samantha Low, who has been recognised her work as a freelance games journalist, marketing consultant, and streamer. To celebrate this recognition, we’d like to highlight some of the fantastic pieces she’s contributed to GamesHub over the last few years:

Elsewhere in this year’s future class, artists, developers, and writers from across a number of disciplines have been celebrated. Emma Kidwell, a writer on the excellent (and underrated) Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hindsight, and more has been inducted into the Future Class, as has Alyx Jones, who worked on titles including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Elden Ring.

Alister Lee of Electronic Arts is another great inclusion. They worked on The Sims 4 to expand the game’s customisable pronouns, and continue to oversee new, inclusive features for the long-running franchise.

Zea Slosar, a senior producer who worked on Cult of the Lamb and Saltsea Chronicles, has also been recognised for her contributions to the local Australian game development scene.

Other developers working at studios including Riot Games, Ubisoft, Blizzard Entertainment, Playground Games, Respawn Entertainment and Firaxis Games have also been celebrated for their passions and achievements.

Here’s the full list of The Game Awards 2023 Future Class:

Abhijeeth S.

Abigail Nakaishi

Alice Winter

Alister Lee

Alyx Jones

Angela Dachowski

Ashraf Abi Said

Atiya Nova

Avani Jain

Bria Davis

Casey Almodovar Ramos

Chris Filip

Codie Childs

Edd Coates

Elena Petrovskaya

Emma Kidwell

G.C. “Grimm” Baccaris

Gabriel Bera

Georgie Christoforou

Harriet Frayling

Iasia Brown

Jamie Naden

Jason Kappes

Jennifer Estaris

Jerreau Henry

Jessica Taylor

Jonathan Tang Ziyi

Jordan Minor

Jose Angulo

Karoline Forsberg

Kayla P. Harris

Khevna Shah

Marty McMahon

Miko Charbonneau

Morgan Ling

Mylene Speidel

Nareice Wint

Noor Amin

Nuha Alkadi

Rachel Sima

Reny Lizardo

Ross Minor

Sally Sheppard

Samantha Low

Saqina Latif

Sherry Toh

Su Liu

Theo Nogueira

Valencia Coleman

Zea Slosar

You can learn more about The Game Awards 2023 Future Class on the Game Awards website.