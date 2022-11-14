News

 > News > Culture

The Game Awards 2022 nominations announced

The nominations for this year's Game Awards have finally been released – and there's a few surprises on the list.
15 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
god of war ragnarok

Culture

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Share Icon

The Game Awards have become the perfect end-of-year wrap-up; a time to reflect on the massive year that’s come before, and look towards the future of gaming. Each year, a number of video games are awarded for their achievements and popularity, with a range of accolades handed out. This year, the nominee list is looking very starry, with plenty of excellence represented.

As announced by on Twitter, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are leading the nomination totals, with seven and ten nominations respectively. This is swiftly followed by Horizon Forbidden West, and a parade of other 2022 hits – including Cult of the Lamb, which nabbed a nomination for Best Indie Game.

Read on for a full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022.

Note: Public voting is now open for everyone via The Game Awards website.

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022

elden ring game piano controller
Image: FromSoftware

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

BEST NARRATIVE

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

BEST SCORE / MUSIC

  • Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok
  • Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
horizon zero dawn tv show project
Screenshot: GamesHub

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

BEST ONGOING GAME

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE GAME

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Neon White
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors
marvel snap best decks the game awards 2022
Image: Second Dinner

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BONELAB
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Returnal
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • TUNIC
pokemon arceus dlc the game awards 2022
Image: Nintendo

BEST RPG

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING GAME

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

BEST FAMILY GAME

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: WARHAMMER 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022
riot games valorant game awards
Image: Riot Games / Valorant

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST ADAPTATION

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

The Game Awards 2022 airs live on 8-9 December 2022 via social media platforms.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox microsoft transparency report
?>
News

Xbox disciplined 4.3 million bot accounts in Q1 2022

Xbox has released a major Transparency Report outlining how the company is moderating its online spaces.

Leah J. Williams
playstation stars nfts blockchain games
?>
News

Sony may be exploring NFTs and blockchain tech

A new patent seems to imply Sony is investigating the usefulness of NFTs and blockchain technologies.

Leah J. Williams
alt-shift-play australian games
?>
News

Alt-Shift-Play is a cosy exhibition of Australian games in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur is the host city of Alt-Shift-Play, an exhibit taking attendees on a journey through Australian games.

Emily Shiel
heroes city superman edition superman demo
?>
News

Superman demo removed from Steam amidst scam allegations

Heroes City Superman Edition was live for several weeks before it was ultimately removed from Steam.

Leah J. Williams
witcher next gen series xbox ps5
?>
News

The Witcher 3 gets 'next gen' upgrade in December

The upgraded version of The Witcher 3 will finally launch in December 2022, after a long delay.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login