The Elder Scrolls Online Direct set for 10 April

The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a dedicated “ESO Direct” on 10 April 2025, with this promising “exciting announcements and updates” for keen players. It’s been quite some time since ESO got its latest expansion, Gold Road, so we are likely to see some meaty news in this showcase.

That includes a potential first look at the game’s next expansion, as well as its 2025 roadmap – which is still currently unclear. Since launch, The Elder Scrolls Online has steadily grown, harnessing a passionate player base that continues to invest in the game, more than a decade after it first launched.

The reasons why are fairly plain to see: it’s a solid adventure game with great single and multiplayer quests, and it rewards investment from players. For those who love a lore-packed story, online travels with friends, or just seeing pretty sights, ESO has plenty to offer – and so, it’s achieved a notable longevity.

“You can leave quests by the wayside and just dip your feet in the ocean,” we wrote of The Elder Scrolls Online way back in 2021. “You can join an expedition with other players and go on a grand adventure through caverns and forests. You can go hunt for ice giants, or take a soiree with a harpy.”

“There’s no pressure to do anything, really — and that’s why The Elder Scrolls Online is such a fantastic MMORPG for stressed, time-poor adults. You have the power to choose, and walking away has no consequences.”

It’s for this reason we remain so enamoured with the game, and likely why it’s enjoyed success over such a sustained period. While new updates and expansions have been slower to arrive over the last year, we do expect the game to continue well into the future – and so, the upcoming ESO Direct will be one to watch.

How to watch the ESO Direct in April 2025

As announced, the upcoming ESO Direct revealing more about the future of The Elder Scrolls Online will air on 10 April 2025, depending on your local time zone (it’s likely to be the following day in Australia and New Zealand).

At this stage, we don’t have exact timing for the showcase, but we expect to hear more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. This article will be updated in future.