The Elder Scrolls: Castles launches on 10 September

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is heading for its official launch on mobile devices on 10 September 2024, with pre-registration for Apple and Android users now available. If you’ve played Fallout Shelter, you might be familiar with the cosy, management-focussed gameplay of this spin-off. Castles allows you to establish your own castle dominion, and then watch as your tiny subjects age and advance.

Each real-life day accounts for a year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles, so you’ll watch your kingdom evolve rapidly, complete with power struggles, family drama, and beyond. You’ll need to “train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish” and if you don’t, unhappiness may lead to social upheaval or personal tragedy.

As you play through The Elder Scrolls: Castles, you’ll be able to manage every aspect of your castle: layout, expansions, decorations, and more – again, with a system similar to Fallout Shelter. You’ll also need to make tougher choices as you build your castle, deciding how food may be distributed, and how subject arguments are settled. Be a fair ruler, or you’ll end up dealing with revolt.

You’ll also be able to take on quests as you reign, sending your kingdom’s most powerful warriors to battle “classic Elder Scrolls foes” and bring back items that will benefit your castle.

Notably, this isn’t actually the first time The Elder Scrolls: Castles has launched. The game first surprise-appeared on the Google Play Store in late 2023, with it marked as being in early access. Its launch was relatively quiet, and there was little official word about its release, suggesting this soft-launch was more of a testing phase.

Now, Castles is officially set for a full release, with Bethesda Game Studios ramping up for a much grander reveal. As announced in a press release, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is getting a wide rollout, with the game set to be available worldwide from 10 September.

Those keen to pre-register can find signups for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store online.