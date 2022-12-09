News

Tekken 8 gameplay, characters, and story revealed in new trailer

A new trailer for Tekken 8 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off some gameplay and narrative from the upcoming fighting games.
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 gameplay story trailer

Image: Bandai Namco

A brand new trailer for the upcoming 3D fighting game Tekken 8 was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, showing off in-engine footage of the game’s new fighting system, a look at some redesigned characters, and a taster of the game’s story, which continues the endless feud between Kazuya Mishima and his son, Jin Kazama.

The trailer sees several Tekken series characters returning for the eight mainline iteration of the game. Aside from Kazuya and Jin, the trailer provided a glimpse of Jun Kazama, mother of Jin, as well as Forrest Law, Paul Phoenix, a robot Jack unit, wrestler King, and Lars Alexandersson.

Tekken 8 was first teased at the 2022 iteration of the annual international fighting game tournament, the Evo Championship Series in a very brief teaser trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima. The game was officially revealed at a PlayStation State of Play presentation later that year.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

The latest version of Tekken, Tekken 7, was released in 2015 and has seen consistent, continued success with a dedicated community and a constant stream of new characters and content. The game is still played in major fighting game tournaments like Evo, with a very healthy entrant pool. Tekken 8 will be a welcome technical upgrade to bring the series to the new generation of video game hardware, and will likely be more visually impressive, but hopefully it’ll also have the staying power of 7.

Tekken 8 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S at a future date.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

