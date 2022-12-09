Tekken 8 gameplay, characters, and story revealed in new trailer

A brand new trailer for the upcoming 3D fighting game Tekken 8 was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, showing off in-engine footage of the game’s new fighting system, a look at some redesigned characters, and a taster of the game’s story, which continues the endless feud between Kazuya Mishima and his son, Jin Kazama.

The trailer sees several Tekken series characters returning for the eight mainline iteration of the game. Aside from Kazuya and Jin, the trailer provided a glimpse of Jun Kazama, mother of Jin, as well as Forrest Law, Paul Phoenix, a robot Jack unit, wrestler King, and Lars Alexandersson.

Tekken 8 was first teased at the 2022 iteration of the annual international fighting game tournament, the Evo Championship Series in a very brief teaser trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima. The game was officially revealed at a PlayStation State of Play presentation later that year.

The latest version of Tekken, Tekken 7, was released in 2015 and has seen consistent, continued success with a dedicated community and a constant stream of new characters and content. The game is still played in major fighting game tournaments like Evo, with a very healthy entrant pool. Tekken 8 will be a welcome technical upgrade to bring the series to the new generation of video game hardware, and will likely be more visually impressive, but hopefully it’ll also have the staying power of 7.

Tekken 8 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S at a future date.