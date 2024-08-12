News

 > News > Xbox

Krafton acquires Tango Gameworks, two months after studio closure

Tango Gameworks was shut down by Microsoft in June 2024.
12 Aug 2024 10:54
Leah J. Williams
Hi-Fi Rush microsoft studio show down tango gameworks

Business

Image: Tango Gameworks / Bethesda

Share Icon

South Korean publisher Krafton (PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Callisto Protocol) has acquired Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Microsoft, two months after the entire studio was unceremoniously shuttered.

In May 2024, Microsoft announced it would shut four major Bethesda studios – Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Roundhouse Games – as part of “tough decisions to create capacity to increase investment in other parts of [its] portfolio and focus on [its] priority games.” At the time, it appeared Microsoft had chosen to shut these studios entirely, with no intention of selling them or forming plans for their most popular IP.

Now, in a frankly surprising move, Krafton has stepped in to resurrect Hi-Fi Rush and the Tango Gameworks name, with plans to revitalise the abandoned studio and (presumably) allow it to continue creating new works.

Read: Microsoft closes Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and other Bethesda studios

Per GamesIndustry.biz, the works of Tango Gameworks will remain available online, as they currently are, and there’s no plans for this to change in future.

“This integration reinforces Krafton’s dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content. The addition of Tango Gameworks represents a strategic alignment with Krafton’s mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment,” the publisher said.

How this move will play out is currently unknown, as the two month gap between Tango Gameworks’ closure and Krafton’s acquisition means much of the studio’s staff will have found other work, or otherwise moved on. A studio is made by the people in it, and for Tango to retain its spirit, its original development team must be largely reconstituted.

We’ll likely hear much more about this acquisition process in the coming weeks, as Krafton prepares to share more about its plans, and how it’s been able to salvage the studio.

Update 12:05pm: Tango Gameworks Creative Director John Johanas has confirmed he’s “back” in a Twitter / X post, which is a positive sign for the studio.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
control remedy entertainment
?>
News

Remedy confirms updates for Control 2, Max Payne remake

Remedy Entertainment is preparing for its next phase.

Leah J. Williams
geralt witcher 4
?>
News

Geralt will return in The Witcher 4, but won't be a "focus"

Voice actor Doug Cockle has confirmed he'll reprise his role as Geralt in the next Witcher game.

Leah J. Williams
disney fortnite x-men
?>
News

Every D23 Disney x Fortnite reveal: New season, skins, more

Fortnite is getting "Disney-fied" with new seasonal content, skins, and more.

Leah J. Williams
roblox gaming platform
?>
News

Roblox banned in Turkey over child "exploitation" concerns

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications has outlined a number of reasons why Roblox has been banned in the country.

Leah J. Williams
disney fortnite epic games collab
?>
News

Disney x Fortnite collaboration to feature at D23

D23 Island will play host to a variety of "never-before-seen reveals from the worlds of Fortnite and Disney."

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login