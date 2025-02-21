News

Tales of the Shire has been delayed again

The game will arrive precisely when it means to.
21 Feb 2025 7:36
Leah J. Williams
Image: Weta Workshop

Tales of the Shire, the cosy farming sim inspired by The Lord of the Rings, has officially been delayed again, with the game now set to arrive on 29 July 2025. It was previously planned to launch in March, although it now appears the game needs more time for polish on all platforms.

In a post, developer Weta Workshop and publisher Private Division thanked fans for their patience, and claimed they wanted the game to feel like a “warm hug from Middle-earth.” To that end, it will need more time in development.

“A good Hobbit feast takes time, and so does Tales of the Shire! We’re taking a little longer to ensure that every Hobbit, on every platform, can enjoy the same cozy experience. The game will now launch on July 29, 2025,” the team announced.

“We want this game to feel like a warm hug from Middle-earth, and we are making sure that no matter where you play, you’ll feel right at home in The Shire. From foot-hair styles to the fluffiest cakes, every detail will be just right. We appreciate your patience and cannot wait for you to experience life in The Shire this summer.”

Read: Tales of the Shire preview – In a hole in the ground there lived… a game

Prior to this formal announcement, the delay was shared early by reporter Jack Ryan, who spoke to several sources familiar with proceedings. Per these sources, the delay is due to a need to QA test the experience and ensure it runs smoothly on all platforms, but particularly on Nintendo Switch. Ryan reported this particular port was having “some difficulties” and would need more improvements before release.

In the later stages of the Nintendo Switch’s life cycle, even Nintendo itself was having trouble running major games on its platform (Pokemon Scarlet/Violet was a particularly notorious game for this) so should this report prove accurate, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising.

Also noted by Ryan is the delay is likely tied to the recent changes at Private Division. Previously, the company was owned by Take-Two, but its assets and IP were sold off in late 2024. Later, it was reported the former staff of Annapurna Interactive – who collectively resigned in September 2024 – had purchased this IP with the aid of Haveli Investments. It’s believed this group now has oversight of Tales of the Shire.

Those still keen to hear more of the game will need to wait just a bit longer, as Private Division and Weta Workshop regroup for a more polished launch in July 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

