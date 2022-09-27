News

 > Game Development

Take-Two no longer publishing game from Outriders studio

Project Dagger has been dropped by Take-Two, leaving People Can Fly without a publisher.
28 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
people can fly studio project dagger

Game Development

Image: People Can Fly

Share Icon

People Can Fly, the studio behind online multiplayer game Outriders, has announced that its latest game – Project Dagger – has had a major setback, with publisher Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar and 2K Games) dropping the project unexpectedly nearly two full years after work on the blockbuster began.

A statement posted to the People Can Fly website has confirmed the studio has ‘received from Take-Two Interactive a letter of intent to terminate the development and publishing agreement by means of mutual understanding between the two parties’.

Take-Two has not exercised its option to buy the intellectual property rights of Project Dagger, which means the rights will remain with People Can Fly as they seek a new publisher, or attempt to self-publish the title.

People Can Fly has existing relationships with publishers like Square Enix – thanks to Outriders and its upcoming Project Gemini – although it’s currently unknown whether moving the game on to a new publisher will be simple. In a statement, Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of People Can Fly, implied the game would likely move on to become a self-published title due to the Take-Two pullout.

Read: All-new Mafia video game announced by developer Hangar 13

‘I assume we will part on good terms, and I don’t see reasons why we couldn’t work with Take-Two on some other project in the future. We strongly believe in Project Dagger’s potential and are now committed to continue its development within our self-publishing pipeline,’ Wojciechowski said.

‘The game is still in pre-production – our team is now focusing on closing combat and game loops and migrate from UE4 to UE5. I’m conscious that this decision will add investments on us, but self-publishing is part of our strategy. Of course, we are not ruling out working with a new publisher if this creates a compelling business opportunity.’

No firm reason for the change was provided. As People Can Fly continues to work on the project, it will likely have to manage ripple effects from the pullout, with the studio required to work out a compensation arrangement for the Take-Two funds already provided in advance.

We’ll likely hear more on Project Dagger as People Can Fly works through these challenges, and refocuses its attention on its mysterious new blockbuster.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
activision blizzard bobby kotick explains sale
?>
News

New Overwatch 2 players will need to unlock every classic hero

New players will have a massive task on their hands when Overwatch 2 launches in October 2022.

Leah J. Williams
a halloween valentine game ACMI big games night in
?>
News

ACMI to host free demos of excellent Australian games

The Big Games Night In will once again be hosted by ACMI as part of MIGW 2022, allowing everyone to…

Edmond Tran
wild hearts ea koei tecmo
?>
News

Wild Hearts from EA and Koei Tecmo could launch in 2023

Wild Hearts, the new Monster Hunter rival from EA and Koei Tecmo, could be circling a 2023 launch.

Leah J. Williams
rick sanchez and morty multiversus
?>
News

Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty has joined MultiVersus

Here's everything you need to know about the latest fighter in MultiVersus.

Leah J. Williams
Conan Chop Chop
?>
News

Mighty Kingdom announces staff layoffs to reduce costs

Mighty Kingdom has announced a major staff overhaul in an effort to reduce business costs.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login