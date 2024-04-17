News

 > News > Business

Take-Two will lay off 5% of staff, cancel games to cut costs

Take-Two will reduce its workforce by around 600 employees, to save around USD $165 million annually.
17 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Grand Theft Auto v take-two layoffs

Business

Image: Rockstar Games

Share Icon

Take-Two Interactive Software, parent company of Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and now Gearbox Software, has announced it will cut 5% of its staff – around 600 employees – in a mass layoff initiated for cost-cutting. As part of these plans, Take-Two has also confirmed it will cancel a range of projects in development at its studios, although these have not been named.

The measures will reportedly save Take-Two around USD $165 million annually, although they will cost the company between USD $160-200 million this financial year. It’s believed the entire cost-cutting program, which includes office downsizing, will be completed by the end of 2024.

Take-Two likely plans to come back stronger in 2025, with this year heralding the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 – likely to be one of Take-Two’s biggest ever releases, and one of the biggest game releases of the 2020s. While there are rumours the game will be delayed to 2026, this has not been confirmed publicly.

Read: Take-Two has purchased Gearbox from Embracer Group for US $460 million

Notably, the decision to lay off staff directly follows Take-Two’s acquisition of Gearbox Software. In late March 2024, Take-Two agreed to acquire the company from Embracer Group, for a total of USD $460 million. It’s unclear if this investment inspired the decision to cut staff and cancel game projects.

In announcing these layoffs, Take-Two has become just the latest game company to reduce its workforce, following a year of downturn. Gearbox recently initiated its own staff layoffs, and we’ve already seen companies including Microsoft, Sony, EA, Sega, Twitch, Discord, Activision Blizzard, and Visual Concepts laying off staff this year.

At this stage, we await more news from Take-Two as it deploys its planned cost-cutting measures. As always, our thoughts are with those impacted by the layoffs at Take-Two.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion sequel hasbro
?>
News

Hasbro is "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate

Hasbro is reportedly pursuing new Baldur's Gate stories, despite Larian Studios stepping away from the franchise.

Leah J. Williams
Hades 2 livestream gameplay
?>
News

Hades 2 livestream gives first major look at sequel gameplay

A livestream of Hades 2 has revealed an in-depth look at the upcoming game, and its plot.

Leah J. Williams
tmnt street fighter
?>
News

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Street Fighter: Duel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are hitting the streets as M. Bison and Shredder join forces.

Leah J. Williams
duck detective the secret salami
?>
News

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami launches in May 2024

Happy Broccoli Games has officially confirmed the launch date of its short detective adventure.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world cat quest 3
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World April 2024: Every game announcement

Here's all the big announcements from the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login