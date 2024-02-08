Toys for Bob offices reportedly set to close following Activision Blizzard layoffs

The offices of Toys for Bob (Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time) are reportedly set to close, following significant layoffs at the studio impacting 86 employees. The news arrives courtesy of the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported on significant changes at the studio, and several others under the Activision Blizzard banner.

As previously reported, Microsoft initiated widespread layoffs within its gaming division in January 2024, cutting jobs at Xbox, ZeniMax, and Activision Blizzard. Of the 1,900 staff to lose their jobs, 899 staff members were reportedly part of Activision Blizzard and its various subsidiaries.

Toys for Bob, which had recently worked on multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble and support for Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, has reportedly been overhauled by the layoffs, with the future of the studio now unclear.

Read: FTC files complaint against Microsoft over Activision Blizzard layoffs

While there has been no official confirmation about the status of Toys for Bob, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that a recent California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) revealed the closure of a Hamilton Landing facility in Novato that had housed the studio.

Recently, Insider Gaming reported the offices of Sledgehammer Games, which also worked on the Call of Duty series, would be similarly shut down, with developers transitioning to remote work before a new, smaller office is found.

At this stage, it looks likely the remaining developers at Toys for Bob will follow a similar path, with offices closing, and a brief remote work transition before a new space is established – although we’re likely to hear more updates in the coming months. For now, it does appear Toys for Bob will undergo major change, likely impacting its future projects. Stay tuned for more.