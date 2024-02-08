News

 > News > Business

Toys for Bob offices reportedly set to close following Activision Blizzard layoffs

Toys for Bob was reportedly heavily impacted by the Activision Blizzard layoffs.
8 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
toys for bob offices activision blizzard

Business

Image: Toys for Bob / Activision

Share Icon

The offices of Toys for Bob (Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time) are reportedly set to close, following significant layoffs at the studio impacting 86 employees. The news arrives courtesy of the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported on significant changes at the studio, and several others under the Activision Blizzard banner.

As previously reported, Microsoft initiated widespread layoffs within its gaming division in January 2024, cutting jobs at Xbox, ZeniMax, and Activision Blizzard. Of the 1,900 staff to lose their jobs, 899 staff members were reportedly part of Activision Blizzard and its various subsidiaries.

Toys for Bob, which had recently worked on multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble and support for Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, has reportedly been overhauled by the layoffs, with the future of the studio now unclear.

Read: FTC files complaint against Microsoft over Activision Blizzard layoffs

While there has been no official confirmation about the status of Toys for Bob, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that a recent California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) revealed the closure of a Hamilton Landing facility in Novato that had housed the studio.

Recently, Insider Gaming reported the offices of Sledgehammer Games, which also worked on the Call of Duty series, would be similarly shut down, with developers transitioning to remote work before a new, smaller office is found.

At this stage, it looks likely the remaining developers at Toys for Bob will follow a similar path, with offices closing, and a brief remote work transition before a new space is established – although we’re likely to hear more updates in the coming months. For now, it does appear Toys for Bob will undergo major change, likely impacting its future projects. Stay tuned for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Image: marvel's spider-man 2 game, featuring the dark suit.
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets New Game Plus in March 2024

Insomniac Games has teased a variety of new features coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shortly.

Leah J. Williams
Image: SAG-AFTRA video games logo
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA expands its indie game performer contract

Smaller video game studios will now have better access to unionised acting talent.

Leah J. Williams
Image: A screenshot of Lego 2K Drive, developed by Visual Concepts - the latest game developers to experience layoffs
?>
News

Visual Concepts impacted by second round of layoffs

A group of developers at Visual Concepts Austin have taken to social media to report job cuts at the studio.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft business headquarters layoffs ftc
?>
News

FTC files complaint against Microsoft over Activision Blizzard layoffs

The FTC has claimed Microsoft ignored the terms of its Activision Blizzard merger.

Leah J. Williams
disney epic games investment
?>
News

Disney invests USD $1.5 billion in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Disney will reportedly work with the Fortnite team on a new games and entertainment universe.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login