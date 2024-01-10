News

Twitch is reportedly laying off 500 employees, around 35% of staff

An official announcement is reportedly expected on Wednesday.
10 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
Business

Image: Twitch

A new report from Bloomberg has detailed alleged plans for Twitch to lay off 35% of its staff, around 500 employees worldwide. While not officially announced by Twitch or parent company Amazon yet, it’s believed an announcement is imminent, and could be delivered as early as Wednesday PT/ET.

Sources speaking to Bloomberg believe the cuts are related to “concerns over losses” at Twitch, including the departure of top executives. Should this latest round of layoffs go ahead, it would be the third round of redundancies made at the company since 2023. Around 400 jobs have already been cut, and the company’s office in Korea has also been shut down.

It’s believed these cuts have been made in order to cut costs, as Twitch allegedly remains unprofitable to run, despite its widespread popularity and prominence in the video game scene.

Read: Unity kicks off new year with 1,800 job cuts – around 25% of staff

For now, Twitch’s plans remain under wraps, although we’re likely to hear firm news of potential redundancies over the coming week.

Elsewhere in layoff news, technology company Unity also announced a major round of layoffs to kick off 2024, with 1,800 jobs set to be cut at the company. Unfortunately, we anticipate more companies will be making cuts in the weeks and months ahead.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the allegedly impending layoffs at Twitch. Stay tuned to hear more about the company’s plans.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

