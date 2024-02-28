News

 > News > PlayStation

Sony is laying off 900 employees from PlayStation studios

Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla Games, Firesprite, and more will suffer losses.
28 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2

PlayStation

Image: Insomniac Games

Share Icon

Sony has announced it will lay off 900 staff from its PlayStation studios in the coming weeks, accounting for an 8% reduction of its global Playstation workforce. Studios including Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games and Firesprite will be impacted, and PlayStation’s London Studio (SingStar, Blood & Truth, Erica) will likely shut down entirely.

In a blog post, current Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan called the news “difficult” and praised the “incredible talent” of those being laid off. According to Ryan, the move was only made as “the industry has changed immensely” and Sony needs to “future ready [itself] to set the business up for what lies ahead.”

“Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organisation is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable,” Ryan said, in an email to staff.

Read: Microsoft lays off 1,900 workers at Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax

“The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success … The goal is to streamline our resources to ensure our continued success and ability to deliver experiences gamers and creators have come to expect from us.”

In the coming weeks, staff will be informed of their employment status, based on regional law. In the US, staff will be informed of redundancies today. In the UK, there will be a period of consultation. In Japan, employees will have access to a “next career” support program.

As a result of these layoffs, some in-development games have been cancelled. A live service Twisted Metal game from Firesprite is believed to be one of the projects halted as part of Sony’s structural overhaul, and it sounds like it’s not the only project shuttered at PlayStation.

We’re likely to learn more about these layoffs and impacted teams in the coming weeks.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
women led games showcase 2024
?>
News

Women-Led Games Showcase returns in March 2024

The Women-Led Games Showcase is returning for another year.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus game return 2024
?>
News

MultiVersus return teased by McDonald's Australia

MultiVersus could be on the way back, per an upcoming McDonald's Australia promotion.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k24 season pass dlc characters
?>
News

WWE 2K24 season pass includes CM Punk, Post Malone, and more

Post Malone joins a long line of surprising guest stars in the WWE 2K series.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket mobile game
?>
News

Pokemon TCG gets mobile game adaptation in 2024

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a Marvel Snap-like adaptation for mobile devices.

Leah J. Williams
deck nine games the expanse layoffs
?>
News

Deck Nine Games is laying off 20% of its workforce

Deck Nine Games has announced significant layoffs on Twitter / X.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login