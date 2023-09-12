News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to PAX Aus 2023

PAX Aus 2023 attendees will have the chance to demo Super Mario Bros. Wonder ahead of its October launch.
12 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has officially revealed its full line up for PAX Aus 2023, and it turns out Super Mario Bros. Wonder is along for the ride. Attendees of the show, which takes place from 6-8 October 2023, will be able to get hands-on with the upcoming game in a dedicated Nintendo booth that will also feature other unannounced game demos, and a handful of surprises.

As revealed by Nintendo, the booth with include stations for Wonder and “more games to be announced”, as well as a physical My Nintendo Store which will feature a bunch of Nintendo goodies – and possibly some exclusive merchandise.

In addition, attendees will also be able to tune in during PAX Aus 2023 to watch two Nintendo tournament championships: the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championships, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championships. Winners from these competitions will be flown to compete in the world championships at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

Read: Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Release Date, Gameplay Details, and More

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will likely be a popular demo at the show. In years passed, Nintendo‘s booths have been teeming with enthusiastic guests – and many will have particularly fond memories of the ‘haunted mansion’ booth employed for Luigi’s Mansion 3 in 2019, and the Link’s Awakening badge quest.

While Nintendo skipped last year’s iteration of PAX Aus – the first following Australia’s post-pandemic re-opening – it looks like it’ll be back in top form for PAX Aus 2023. Those keen to check out Nintendo‘s wares at this year’s show should consider getting in early, to take advantage of the rare public demo for Super Mario Bros. Wonder (and those mystery titles) – but prepare for longer waits as crowds are likely to make a beeline for this showcase.

Elsewhere at PAX Aus 2023, we can expect to see a strong showing from Bethesda, Devolver Digital, and array of other publishers newly confirmed for the convention. To find out more about PAX Aus 2023 and everything else on the showfloor, head to the PAX Aus website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

