Major Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers flood the internet

Major spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are now available online, following what appears to be a major leak of Rocksteady Studios assets. Images and audio from the upcoming game are now doing the rounds on various internet back channels, with these slices revealed major story beats – as well as returning Arkham characters.

We won’t share them here, but it’s worth noting they’re around. In fact, they’re fairly easy to come by, and may spoil the game for those looking to go in fresh – so if you’re wanting to avoid them, it’s best to set up any social media block words or filters you can right now.

For its part, Rocksteady Studios has confirmed the leak is legitimate, calling it “disappointing” in a Twitter / X post urging keen players not to spread the images and audio around.

Read: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League re-revealed in story showcase

“We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year,” Rocksteady said. “We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves.”

“It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers.”

With much debate surrounding the more controversial elements of the leak, avoiding spoilers until the game’s release on 2 February 2024 will be a tough ask – but as always, it’s best to be forewarned. Stay safe out there.