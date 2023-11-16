Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League re-revealed in story showcase

Rocksteady has released a new video showcase for upcoming co-op multiplayer adventure game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, emphasising its story and battles, while shying away from its battle pass and live service elements.

Notably, the showcase begins by leaning into Suicide Squad‘s connection to the Arkhamverse (established in Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight), with developers from Rocksteady discussing a desire to explore more of the Arkhamverse through new characters, and a superhero-filled plot.

Developers have also emphasised that the game is story-focussed above all else. Since it was initially revealed in deep dive trailers earlier in 2022, much of the discussion around the game has focussed on its multiplayer elements, with some suggesting it may go the way of Marvel’s Avengers – delisted from sale within three years – due to a focus on live service.

A more apt comparison, based on details revealed in the game’s new trailer, would be to Gotham Knights – a sorely underrated co-op adventure that allowed players to travel together while experiencing a solid story filled with neat character moments, cool boss fights, and collectibles.

Suicide Squad seemingly differs slightly in that it will have a tiered battle pass with unlockable cosmetics, items, and other rewards, but it’s unclear what part these elements will play in the game. We’re likely to learn more as Rocksteady continues to talk more about the adventure, and what to expect when it launches on 2 February 2024.

Alongside this video showcase, the team has also revealed the main launch editions for the game, and what’s included for players. Here’s the rundown:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Standard Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions (USD $69.99 | £69.99), PC version (USD $69.99 / £59.99)

Main game features Rocksteady’s world-class narrative storytelling and open-world mayhem, along with a captivating action-shooter experience.

Post-launch seasonal updates and earnable characters to expand the story with new missions, items, and more, available at no additional cost.

Access to all free seasonal battle pass tiers (as each becomes available).

Four Classic Outlets, one for each Squad member (pre-order bonus/available at launch).

Four Rogue Outfits, one for each Squad member (PlayStation 5 digital pre-order bonus only).

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Deluxe Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions (USD $99.99 | £99.99), PC version (USD $99.99 / £89.99)

All Standard Edition content and pre-order bonuses.

Four Justice League Outfits, one for each Squad member.

Three Black Mask themed notorious weapons (pistol, sniper rifle, and heavy weapon).

Four Squad Golds themed weapon dolls, one for each Squad member.

One premium battle pass token.

Four No Shade Outfit color swatches, one variant for each Squad member (digital versions only).

Up to 72-hour early access to the game, prior to the main launch on February 2 (pre-order bonus).

Stay tuned for more news about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.